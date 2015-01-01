पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

की 103 वीं जयंती:कांग्रेसियों ने पूर्व पीएम इंदिरा गांधी को किया याद

हजारीबाग35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाते कांग्रेसी।
  • कहा-उनके सक्रिय सहयोग से ही 1971 का युद्ध भारत ने जीता था

जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के तत्वावधान में जिला कार्यालय कृष्ण बल्लभ आश्रम में भारत के प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की 103 वीं जयंती मनाई गई। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता जिला अध्यक्ष अवधेश कुमार सिंह ने किया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि नेहरू परिवार को देशभक्ति की घूंटी मानो बचपन से ही पिलाई गई है। मोतीलाल नेहरू, जवाहरलाल नेहरु के बाद इंदिरा गांधी ने देश को सुदृढ़ नेतृत्व दिया।

पिता के साथ रहकर राजनीति की बारीकियां तो आत्मसात की, साथ ही अंतर्राष्ट्रीय संबंधों को भी बखूबी समझकर उनका समुचित उपयोग किया। सन् 1971 का बंगला देश के स्वातंत्र्य का युद्ध उनके सक्रिय सहयोग से ही जीता जा सका। महिला होते हुए भी दुर्गा जैसी शक्ति का परिचय इस कुशल राजनीतिज्ञ के जीवन ने स्वाधीनता के वर्षों में प्रत्यक्ष अनुभव कराया। निर्गुट देशों के संगठन व विश्व शान्ति हेतु उनके प्रयासों को सदा याद किया जाएगा।

इस अवसर पर कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता शशि कांत ओझा ने कहा कि इन्होंने कैम्ब्रिज और शान्ति निकेतन में शिक्षा प्राप्त की। मौके पर पूर्व अध्यक्ष जवाहर लाल सिन्हा, विजय कुमार यादव, शशि मोहन सिंह, वीरेंद्र कुमार सिंह, मिथिलेश दुबे, बिनोद सिंह, निसार खान, ओम झा, अजय कुमार गुप्ता, ज्ञानी मेहता, डॉ जमाल अहमद, मकसूद आलम, ओम प्रकाश गोप, मंसूर आलम, जावेद मल्लिक, सुनील सिंह राठौर, साजिद हुसैन, नसीम खान, संजय कुमार तिवारी, तसलीम अंसारी, युवा कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष शैलेन्द्र कुमार यादव, सुनील,अग्रवाल, उदय पाण्डेय, अब्बास अंसारी, तारिक रजा, अफरोज आलम, अजित कुमार सिंह, दिलीप कुमार रवि, सदरूल होदा, सुनील कुमार ओझा, विजय कुमार सिंह, उदय कुमार साव, सैयद अशरफ अली, मुकुल कुमार तिवारी,रोहन ठाकुर के अतिरिक्त कई कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे ।

