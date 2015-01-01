पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:भवन मालिकों को डिमांड नोटिस भेजेगा निगम प्रशासन

हजारीबाग3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निगम प्रशासन के भौतिक सत्यापन में मॉल व बड़े भवनों के टैक्स निर्धारण में मिली भिन्नता

हजारीबाग नगर निगम प्रशासन ने निगम क्षेत्र में स्थित मॉल, मार्केट कॉम्प्लेक्स बड़े भवनों के भौतिक सत्यापन का कार्य मंगलवार को शुरु किया, जिसमें उन भवन मालिकों द्वारा भरे गए स्व कर निर्धारण में दर्शाए गये क्षेत्रफल और भौतिक सत्यापन में भिन्नता पाई गई है। भौतिक सत्यापन के आधार पर निगम प्रशासन संबंधित भवन मालिकों को डिमांड नोटिस भेजेगा। ज्ञात हो कि इसके पूर्व इसी प्रकार शहरी क्षेत्र में स्थित पेट्रोल पंपों का भौतिक सत्यापन किया गया था, जिसमें पाये गये अंतर के आधार पर पेट्रोल पंप मालिकों से जुर्माना वसूल किया गया था।

नगर आयुक्त, नगर निगम हजारीबाग के निर्देशानुसार नगर निगम के द्वारा निगम क्षेत्र अन्तर्गत अवस्थित बड़े मॉल का भौतिक सत्यापन फरहत अनिसी, नगर प्रबंधक व गठित टीम के द्वारा किया गया। झारखंड नगर पालिका संपत्ति कर( निर्धारण संग्रहण और वसूली) नियमावली 2013 एवं संशोधित नियमावली 2015 के अंतर्गत निगम क्षेत्र में अवस्थित सभी भवन मालिकों के द्वारा अपने स्वामित्व वाले भवन के टैक्स का भुगतान स्व कर निर्धारण प्रक्रिया से किया जाना है। टीम के द्वारा निगम क्षेत्र में अवस्थित बड़े मॉल में मंगलवार को विशाल मेगा मार्ट, सिटी लाइफ, इंद्रलोक टावर ,डोमिनोज, कोलकाता बाजार, स्वदेशी मॉल एवं V2 मॉल का भौतिक सत्यापन किया गया, जिसमें उपरोक्त भवन मालिकों के द्वारा स्व कर निर्धारण प्रपत्र में अंकित क्षेत्रफल, रोड की चौड़ाई एवं उसकी उपयोगिता की जांच की गई। भवन मालिकों के द्वारा भरे गए स्व कर निर्धारण प्रपत्र में दी गई जानकारी एवं टीम के द्वारा किए गए भौतिक सत्यापन में भिन्नता पाई गई है। टीम के द्वारा किये गए भौतिक सत्यापन के आधार पर पुनः सभी संबंधित भवन मालिकों को डिमांड नोटिस भेजने की तैयारी की जा रही है। भौतिक सत्यापन करने वाली टीम में धर्मेंद्र राय, विकास कुमार पीएमयू, रितिका प्रिंटेक के प्रतिनिधि सुजीत मिश्रा, शेखर कुमार एवं संबंधित वार्ड के तहसीलदार शामिल थे।

