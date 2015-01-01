पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपने स्तर से रखेगा मजदूर:छठ पूजा पर निगम कराएगा तालाब और झील की सफाई

हजारीबाग6 घंटे पहले
बैठक में मेयर, डिप्टी मेयर व स्थायी समिति के अन्य सदस्य।
  • निगम स्थायी समिति की बैठक में बहुमंजिले बाजार समेत अन्य योजनाओं की स्वीकृति

हजारीबाग नगर निगम स्थायी समिति की बैठक मंगलवार को सर्किट हाउस के सभा कक्ष में महापौर रोशनी तिर्की की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में उप महापौर राजकुमार लाल, नगर आयुक्त माधवी मिश्रा सहित सभी सदस्य उपस्थित थे। छठ पर्व को देखते हुए तालाबों की साफ सफाई से संबंधित चर्चा की गई तथा घाटों के किनारे चूना पाउडर, ब्लीचिंग पाउडर एवं स्टोन डस्ट का छिड़काव कराने पर जोर दिया गया।

बैठक में सदस्यों ने कहा कि सरकार का गाइड लाइन चाहे जो हो छठ के मौके पर जैसे झील, तालाब पोखर आदि का साफ सफाई होते आया है, वैसे ही पूरा किया जाएगा। साथ ही झील पर्यटन के स्थल के रुप में जाना जाता है, इसलिए भी कार्य को पूरा किया जाएगा। इस बीच सफाई के लिए आउट सोर्सिंग कंपनी का एग्रीमेंट के कार्यकाल पूरा हो जाने के कारण फिलहाल निगम अपने स्तर से आवश्यकता अनुसार मजदूर रखकर कार्य कराने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

इसके अलावा कालीबाड़ी के समीप बहुमंजिला बाजार एवं अन्य योजनाओं की प्रशासनिक स्वीकृति दी गई। साथ ही जमीन उपलब्ध होने पर बहुउद्देश्यीय भवन बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया। बैठक के अंत में महापौर, उप महापौर तथा नगर आयुक्त द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से सभी पदाधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों तथा संपूर्ण शहरवासियों को छठ पूजा की शुभकामनाएं दी।

विष्णुगढ़ में विहिप कार्यकर्ताओं ने फूंका पुतला

आस्था का महापर्व छठ के लिए सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन को लेकर हिंदू धर्मावलंबियों में बेहद नाराजगी है। सरकार के इस निर्णय के खिलाफ आजसू पार्टी तथा विश्व हिंदू परिषद व बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंगलवार को स्थानीय हॉस्पिटल चौक और सात मील मोड़ पर पुतला फूंका।

पुतला दहन के इस कार्यक्रम में आजसू पार्टी जिला सचिव महादेव देहाती, जिला सदस्य अजय कुमार मंडल, प्रखंड सचिव दीपू अकेला, गौतम वर्मा, अभि कुमार, प्रकाश कुमार, पवन राय, बाबू खान तथा अनंत लाल समेत काफी संख्या में लोग मौजूद थे।

बड़कागांव में गाइडलाइन के विरोध में भाजयुमो ने किया प्रदर्शन

छठ पूजा पर सरकार की ओर जारी गाइडलाइन को लेकर बड़कागांव भाजपा युवा मोर्चा ने विरोध किया है। प्रदेश कार्यसमिति सदस्य पूनम साहू के नेतृत्व में युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने हाथों में पोस्टर लिए सड़क पर उतर गए। बड़कागांव मुख्य चौक पर सड़क किनारे करीब तीन घंटे बैठकर झारखंड सरकार का विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। झारखंड सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन को वापस लेने की मांग की गई। मौके पर पूनम साहू ने कहा कि छठ आस्था का पर्व है।

हमलोग हर वर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष भी छठ घाट में ही छठ का अर्घ्य देंगे। वहीं बड़कागांव भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के मंडल अध्यक्ष शिबू मेहता ने कहा कि छठ हम लोगों के लिए महापर्व होता है। ऐसे मौके पर सरकार के द्वारा प्रतिबंध लगाना उचित नहीं है।

अगर सरकार गाइडलाइन वापस नहीं लेती है तो मजबूरन हम युवाओं को आगे आना पड़ेगा। विरोध कार्यक्रम में मुख्य रूप से शिव शंकर उर्फ शिबू मेहता, सरोज सोनी, उदय मेहता, राजेश श्रीवास्तव, विनोद महतो, नंदकिशोर मेहता, अरुण कुमार, राहुल कुमार सोनी, ज्ञानचंद कुमार, सनी मेहता ,सुमन गिरी, खेमलाल महतो और विक्रम प्रजापति के अलावा कई लोग उपस्थित थे।

सूर्य उपासना का सबसे बड़ा पर्व छठ शुरू

चार दिवसीय छठ व्रत बुधवार से नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू हाे जाएगा। पूजा को लेकर बाजारों में पूजा सामग्री के अलावा सूप, टोकरी, नारियल पूजा के बर्तन आदि की खरीदारी शुरू हो गई है। छठ मैया के गीत गूंजने लगे हैं। 19 नवंबर को लोहड़ी या खरना है। खरना प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद वर्ती 36 घंटे का उपवास करेंगे। व्रती के घरों में गुड़ का ठेकुआ बनता है। 20 नवंबर को अस्ताचलगामी और 21 नवंबर को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पण किया जाएगा।

