वारदात:बैंक से निकलते ही दंपती से एक लाख रुपए की लूट

हजारीबाग3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाइक सवार दो अपराधियों ने दिया लूट को अंजाम

हजारीबाग स्टेट बैंक मुख्य शाखा से पैसे की निकासी कर दंपती जैसे ही बैंक से बाहर निकले स्नैचर उनका रुपयाें से भरा पर्स लेकर फरार हो गया। घटना सोमवार को 4:00 बजे शाम में घटी। भुक्तभोगी के लिखित आवेदन पर मामला दर्ज कर सदर पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालना शुरू कर दिया है। बताया गया कि पल्सर पर सवार दो अपराधियों ने इस घटना को अंजाम दिया। इस बाबत भुक्तभोगी दंपती लाजवंती कुमारी, पति पंकज यादव ग्राम गारुकुरहा थाना पदमा ने सदर थाना में आवेदन देकर कार्रवाई की गुहार लगाई है।

बताया कि वे दाेनाें सोमवार को शाम चार बजे स्टेट बैंक मुख्य शाखा से एक लाख रुपए की निकासी कर स्कूटी से पदमा वापस घर लौट रहे थे। पंकज यादव ने पैसे की निकासी कर पत्नी को रखने दे दिया था। जिससे पत्नी ने अपने पर्स में रख लिया। बैंक से निकलकर राष्ट्रीय उच्च पथ 33 पर दंपती कुछ ही दूर गए थे कि प्रिंस होटल के आगे बाइक पर सवार दो अपराधियों ने झपट्टा मारकर लाजवंती देवी से पर्स छीना और फरार हो गए। सदर थाना प्रभारी गणेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। शहर के सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले जा रहे हैं।

