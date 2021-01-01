पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सीआरपीएफ ने हरली जंगल से डेटोनेटर, जिलेटिन और सात किलो आईईडी बरामद कर नष्ट किया

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माओवादियों की उपस्थिति की सूचना पर चलाया सर्च ऑपरेशन, एक बैग में रखा था विस्फोटक

सीआरपीएफ 22 बटालियन की टीम ने गुरुवार की रात हरली जंगल में रखे माओवादियों के विस्फोटक की पहचान कर बड़ी घटना होने से बचा लिया है। सीआरपीएफ की टीम को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि आंगो थाना क्षेत्र के हरली जंगल में भाकपा माओवादी उग्रवादी दस्ता पहुंचा हुआ है। इसी सूचना पर सीआरपीएफ 22 बटालियन के असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट मनोज कुमार सिंह अपनी टीम के साथ उस जंगल में पहुंच गए और सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू किया। जहां सीआरपीएफ के स्निफर डॉग ने एक लावारिस बैग की ओर इशारा किया।

उसके बाद सीआरपीएफ की टीम ने जब बैग का चैन खोला तो उसमें जिलेटिन, डेटोनेटर, पावर जेल सहित सात किलो का आईडी पाया गया। टीम ने उसे छेड़छाड़ करने की बजाय उसी जगह पर आईईडी को नष्ट कर दिया। बताया गया कि बैग में रखा आईईडी भाकपा माओवादियों का ही था। माना जा रहा है कि माओवादी उस आईडी को कहीं बड़ी घटना को अंजाम देने के मकसद से उपयोग करने वाले थे। सूत्र बताते हैं कि उस जंगल में भाकपा माओवादी हार्डकोर कारु यादव का दस्ता पहुंचा हुआ था। जिससे संभावना जताई जा रही है कि विस्फोटक भरा बैग उसी दस्ते का था। मौके पर मौजूद सीआरपीएफ कमांडेंट आर के सिंह सहायक, कमांडेंट मनोज कुमार सिंह, विष्णुगढ़ एसडीपीओ ओम प्रकाश, 203 कोबरा की टीम, आंगो थाना प्रभारी धर्मवीर कुमार यादव, चुरचू थाना प्रभारी इंद्रदेव रजवार, सीआरपीएफ के जवान सूरत सिंह, सुधीर नायक, जनेश्वर आदि शामिल थे।

