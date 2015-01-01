पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:डीसी ने मास्क नहीं पहनने वालाें पर कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश जारी किया

हजारीबाग4 घंटे पहले
उपायुक्त आदित्य कुमार आनंद ने कोरोना संक्रमण प्रसार की संभावित दूसरी लहर को लेकर विशेष चर्चा की। उन्होंने पर्व त्योहारों के दौरान सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर लोगों की भीड़ होने से उत्पन्न परिस्थिति व कोविड-19 संक्रमण के नए ट्रेंड एवं विशेषज्ञों द्वारा कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आशंकाओं के मद्देनजर संक्रमण के प्रसार की जांच व रोकथाम के लिए सरकार के निर्देश पर प्रखण्ड विकास पदाधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में विशेष कोविड जांच अभियान चलाया जाना है।

इसके लिए प्रखण्ड स्तरीय प्रशासनिक व स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों, स्वयंसेवकों के साथ बैठक कर रणनीति तैयार करने को कहा। साथ ही बाजारों, दुकानों व सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर लोगों की लापरवाही यथा मास्क का उपयोग न करने, सामाजिक दूरी के सिद्धांतों की अनदेखी करने के खिलाफ अभियान चलाने व लोगों को जागरूक करने की सलाह दी।

