खबरें विभावि की:दिसंबर और जनवरी होगा परीक्षाओं का महीना

हजारीबाग4 घंटे पहले
  • परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने की तिथियों की घोषणा जल्द ही की जाएगी

दीपावली और छठ के अवकाश बाद सोमवार से विनोबा भावे विश्वविद्यालय हजारीबाग खुल गया। विश्वविद्यालय का प्रशासनिक कार्यालय और डिपार्टमेंट ही खोले गए हैं। विद्यार्थियों के लिए विश्वविद्यालय को कोरोना के कारण बंद रखा गया है। परीक्षा विभाग और प्रशासनिक विभाग के कार्य पूर्व की तरह संचालित हैं। फिलहाल विश्वविद्यालय के खुलने के आसार नहीं हैं। इसको लेकर परीक्षा विभाग ने लंबित परीक्षाओं को आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया है।

यूजी और पीजी के विभिन्न सेमेस्टर जिनके परीक्षा का समय हो गया है, उनके लिए परीक्षा आयोजित करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। दिसंबर का दूसरा पखवारा और जनवरी का पूरा महीना परीक्षा के लिए होगा। उक्त दो माह में यूजी और पीजी की कई परीक्षाएं आयोजित की जा सकती हैं। परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ वीरेंद्र गुप्ता ने बताया कि हम लोगों ने अपनी ओर से बैकलॉग परीक्षाओं को आयोजित करने की तैयारी कर ली है। परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने की तिथियों की घोषणा जल्द ही की जाएगी। आने वाले दिनों में बीडीएस सेमेस्टर वन टू एंड थर्ड की परीक्षाएं होनी है। होम्योपैथ फर्स्ट ईयर के सेमेस्टर एक और सेमेस्टर चार की परीक्षाएं होनी है। यूजी में सेमेस्टर चार की परीक्षाएं आयोजित की जानी है।

पीजी सेकंड सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाओं की तैयारी चल रही है। लॉ में बीए एलएलबी के सेमेस्टर दो, चार, छह और आठ की परीक्षाएं होनी है। एलएलबी में सेमेस्टर दो और चार की परीक्षाएं होंगी। इसी तरह एमबीए, बायोटेक, सीएनडी सेमेस्टर दो की परीक्षाएं होनी है। एमसीए, सेमेस्टर दो और चार की परीक्षाएं होनी है। बीटेक की 12 बैक लॉग परीक्षाएं दिसंबर जनवरी में आयोजित किए जा सकते हैं। हमें सभी परीक्षाओं के बैकलॉग क्लियर करना है।

सेमेस्टर 6 के रिजल्ट के लिए पुराने लॉग इन आईडी का इस्तेमाल करें

विनोबा भावे विश्वविद्यालय ने स्नातक सेमेस्टर 6 का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। इसमें जिनके रिजल्ट एनसीएल (नॉट क्लियर इन लोअर सेमेस्टर) हो गए हैं। परीक्षा नियंत्रक ने बताया कि पिछली परीक्षा के लिए परीक्षार्थी ने जिस लॉगइन आईडी से लॉग इन किया था। उसी का इस्तेमाल करना होगा। नया लॉगइन आईडी एक्सेप्ट नहीं होगा।

पीजी में नामांकन के लिए करें ऑनलाइन आवेदन अभ्यर्थी

आर्ट्स, साइंस और कॉमर्स के पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट पाठ्यक्रमों में नामांकन के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया जा रहा है। सत्र 2020-22 के फर्स्ट सेमेस्टर में नामांकन के लिए 30 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन स्वीकार किया जाएगा। अभ्यर्थी को नामांकन के लिए चांसलर पोर्टल पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना है। चयनितों का नामांकन पांच से 12 दिसंबर तक होगा। चयनित विद्यार्थियों की पहली सूची सूची चार दिसंबर को जारी की जाएगी।

उक्त सत्र 2020-22 की कक्षाएं कोविड के गाइडलाइन के अनुसार प्रारंभ होगी। छात्र कल्याण संकाय अध्यक्ष डॉ इंद्रजीत कुमार ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन आवेदन के लिए अभ्यर्थी को 100 रुपए का शुल्क ऑनलाइन जमा करना है। इकोनॉमिकली वीकर सेक्शन से आनेवाले या जातीय आधार पर आरक्षण के लिए अभ्यर्थी को झारखंड सरकार के संबंधित निकायों से जारी प्रमाण पत्र के साथ आवेदन करना होगा। राज्य के बाहर से जारी किए गए प्रमाण पत्रों पर विचार नहीं होगा।

