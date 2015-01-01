पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छठ महापर्व:ओल्ड एज होम के वृद्धजनों और बिरहोर बच्चों को बांटे गर्म कपड़े और मिठाइयां

हजारीबाग32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छठ महापर्व के अवसर पर गुरुवार को शहर के निजी हॉस्पिटल एचजेडबी आरोग्यम मल्टी स्पेशेलिटी हॉस्पिटल के निदेशक हर्ष अजमेरा की इकलौती छोटी बहन हनी जैन और उनके पिता हजारीबाग पैथोलॉजी के संचालक सुनील कुमार जैन ने जरूरतमंद मासूम और वृद्धों के बीच पहुंचकर उनके संग खुशियां बांटी। उनकी बहन हनी जैन डेमोटांड़ स्थित बिरहोर बस्ती पहुंचकर सर्दी के मौसम को देखते हुए जरूरतमंद मासूमों बच्चों के बीच गर्म कपड़ों का वितरण किया।

मारवाड़ी समाज ने बनाया चेंजिंग रूम

हजारीबाग में मारवाड़ी सम्मेलन ने शहर के प्रमुख छठ घाटों पर महिलाओं के वस्त्र बदलने के लिए अस्थाई चेंजिंग रूम बनाया है। महापर्व छठ के अवसर पर अर्घ्य देने वाली महिलाओं को छठ घाट पर वस्त्र बदलने में काफी असुविधा होती है। इसका निदान संगठन ने निकाला है। खजांची तालाब, मीठा तालाब, छठ तालाब एवं झील पर छठ व्रती महिलाओं के लिए टेंट लगाकर चेंज रूम बनाया है।

शहर के छठ घाट पर स्थलों पर 25 चेंजिंग रूम गुरुवार की शाम तक बना लिया गया था। जिला मारवाड़ी सम्मेलन के अध्यक्ष सुमेर सेठी, मंत्री मनोज गोयल एवं सह मंत्री कपिल जैन ने आवश्यकतानुसार और भी रूम बनाने की बात कही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें