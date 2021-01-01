पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा:फोकस एरिया के चयनित गांवों में शिक्षा व स्वास्थ्य पर जाेर

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • उपायुक्त ने की यूनीफाइड कमांड एरिया के अंतर्गत चल रही योजनाओं की समीक्षा बैठक

यूनीफाइड कमांड एरिया अंतर्गत फोकस एरिया के चयनित 57 गांवों में जन कल्याण से संबंधित मूलभूत सामुदायिक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने से संबंधित योजनाओं की स्थिति की समीक्षा उपायुक्त ने की। शुक्रवार को उपायुक्त कक्ष में संपन्न बैठक में समाज कल्याण, शिक्षा, पेयजल, कृषि, पशुपालन, जेएसएलपीएस, कल्याण, आपूर्ति आदि विभागों की योजनाओं की समीक्षा हुई। उपायुक्त ने कहा फोकस एरिया के तहत चयनित गांव में लोगों के जीवन स्तर में सुधार के लिए शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य सहित गांव की मूलभूत सुविधा यथा पेयजल सहित स्थानीय स्तर पर स्वरोजगार के अवसर देना उद्देश्य है। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन के सभी विभागों को दिए गए लक्ष्यों को समय पर आपसी समन्वय के साथ पूरा करने की आवश्यकता है।

समाज कल्याण विभाग की समीक्षा करते हुए आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का संचालन ठीक से हो एवं आबादी के अनुपात में बच्चों की उपस्थिति एवं धात्री एवं कुपोषित बच्चों के लिए पोषक आहार एवं नियमित स्वास्थ्य जांच व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश जिला समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी को दिया। डाइट फूड मेकिंग के लिए सेविका को प्रशिक्षण की व्यवस्था कराने एवं एएनएम के द्वारा प्रशिक्षण की निगरानी कराने की बात कही। साथ ही सुदूरवर्ती क्षेत्रों से कुपोषण इलाज के लिए आये लोगों को न्यूनतम इलाज के लिए अवश्य भर्ती करने की हिदायत दी।

इन जगहों पर संचालित आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में शौचालय ,पेयजल, मरम्मति आदि की सुविधा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए बीडीओ के साथ समन्वय बनाने को कहा। ग्रामीण इलाकों में कृषि को बढ़ावा देने के लिए मृदा भूमि जाँच की संख्या में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया। मत्स्य विभाग, कृषि विभाग, पशुपालन विभाग आदि के माध्यम से विभिन्न योजनाओं के तहत लाभान्वित लोगों की जानकारी मांगी। मौके पर डीडीसी अभय कुमार सिन्हा, डीआरडीए निदेशक उमा महतो, सिविल सर्जन संजय जायसवाल, जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी अरविन्द कुमार, जिला समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी शिप्रा सिन्हा, जिला मत्स्य पदाधिकारी रोशन कुमार, पशुपालन पदाधिकारी, एडीएफ आविक व चार्वी उपस्थित थे।

