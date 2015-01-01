पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:चरही में हाथियों ने 19 किसानों का धान किया बर्बाद, घरों को भी किया क्षतिग्रस्त

चरही5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 22 गजराजों का झुंड क्षेत्र में कर रहा है वितरण, रात में खेतों पर करते हमला

चरही क्षेत्र में 22 गजराजों का झुंड लगातार चार दिनों से विचरण कर खेत में लगे और खलिहानों में रखे धान के बोझ को चट कर रहे हैं। बीते रात भी सड़वाहा और आस-पास के 19 ग्रामीण किसानों के धान की बर्बादी कर चुके हैं। रात होते ही झुंड खेत-खलिहानों में पहुंचकर धान चटकर दिन में समीप के जंगल में विश्राम करते हैं। मंगलवार को हाथियों का झुंड बरध पिछरवा जंगल में जमे हुए हैं। किसानों का डर समाया हुआ है कि अब उनका झुंड किस ओर निकलता है।

जिन 19 किसानों का फसल नुकसान हुए हैं उनमें हरिहर चौधरी, राजकिशोर महतो, भगीरथ महतो, राजेन्द्र महतो, जगदीश महतो, भीम कु महतो, लालदेव महतो, रामेश्वर महतो, धनेश्वर महतो,जेठू प्रजापति, डालेशवर महतो, सहजू महतो, धनेश्वर प्रसाद, बालेश्वर महतो, लोकनाथ महतो, शशि महतो, रिझलाल महतो, सिकंदर महतो, हरीशचंद्र महतो आदि का धान का फसल बरबाद हुए हैं। किसानों ने वन विभाग को जानकारी देकर क्षति के लिए मुआवजे की मांग की है। साथ ही विभाग से सर्च लाइट व पटाखे और हाथी भगाने की टीम बुलाने की मांग की है।

