सत्यापन:नोटिस भेजने के बाद भी बिल्डरों ने ट्रेड लाइसेंस नहीं लिया ताे नगर निगम बिल्डिंग को करेगा सील

हजारीबाग2 दिन पहले
  •
  • हजारीबाग नगर निगम क्षेत्र में पेट्रोल पंपों की तरह बड़े बिल्डिंगों का भी होगा भौतिक सत्यापन

हजारीबाग नगर निगम क्षेत्र में जिस प्रकार पेट्रोल पंपों का एरिया का भौतिक सत्यापन कर वास्तविक क्षेत्रफल और पंप मालिकों द्वारा स्व कर निर्धारण में भरे गये एरिया में अंतर निकाल कर 100 प्रतिशत पेनाल्टी के साथ होल्डिंग टैक्स किया गया, उसी प्रकार अब निगम क्षेत्र में अवस्थित बड़े बिल्डिंगों का भी भौतिक सत्यापन करने की तैयारी नगर निगम कर रहा है।

बिल्डिंगों के भौतिक सत्यापन में भवन मालिका द्वारा भरे गये स्व कर निर्धारण प्रपत्र में अंतर पाए जाने पर उनसे भी 100 प्रतिशत आर्थिक दंड के साथ होल्डिंग टैक्स वसूला जाएगा। इस आशय का निर्णय मंगलवार को स्थानीय सर्किट हाउस में नगर आयुक्त माधवी मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता में निगम के राजस्व संबंधी बैठक में लिया गया।
बड़े डिफाल्टरों को दूसरा नोटिस भेजने का निर्देश

बैठक में नगर आयुक्त ने प्रथम नोटिस के बाद भी होल्डिंग टैक्स जमा नहीं करने वाले बड़े डिफाल्टरों को सेकेण्ड नोटिस भेजने का निर्देश दिया। जबकि बहुत से होल्डिंगधारी ऐसे भी हैं, जिन्होंने अभी तक स्व कर निर्धारण फार्म नहीं भरा है, जिसके चलते उनके होल्डिंग टैक्स का निर्धारण नहीं हो पाया है। ऐसे डिफाल्टरों की सूची तैयार कर नगरपालिका अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई करने का निर्णय लिया गया। वहीं ट्रेड लाईसेंस लेने के लिए नगर निगम के द्वारा सात दिन पूर्व नोटिस भेजा गया था, नोटिस के बाद भी ट्रेड लाईसेंस नहीं लेने वालों के प्रतिष्ठान सील करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

