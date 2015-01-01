पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

85 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन:हिंदी और भोजपुरी सिने जगत के प्रसिद्ध निर्माता-निर्देशक मोहन प्रसाद नहीं रहे

हजारीबाग11 घंटे पहले
हजारीबाग सदर विधायक मनीष जायसवाल के ससुर और एंजेल्स हाई स्कूल की निर्देशिका निशा जायसवाल के पिता बॉलीवुड और भोजपुरी सीने जगत के प्रसिद्ध फ़िल्म निर्माता-निर्देशक, लेखक और डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर रहे मोहन जी प्रसाद का 85 वर्ष की उम्र में सूरत के एक अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। वे कोलकाता में रहते थे और पिछले कुछ समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। उनका अंतिम संस्कार भी सूरत में ही हुआ।

हिंदी और भोजपुरी सिने जगत में सामाजिक सरोकार से जुड़ी मनोरंजन युक्त संदेशपरक और पारिवारिक दर्जनों हिंदी/ भोजपुरी फिल्मों लेखन, निर्माण व निर्देशन किया। इनकी बनाई फिल्मों में बॉलीवुड के नामचीन सितारों में मीनाक्षी शेषाद्री, करिश्मा कपूर, राजेश खन्ना, ऋषि कपूर, प्राण, कादर ख़ान जैसे बड़े कलाकारों ने काम किया। वहीं सांसद सह लोकप्रिय अभिनेता रवि किशन को इन्होंने ही फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री में ब्रेक दिया।

इनकी हिट हिंदी फिल्मों में घर-द्वार (1985), मां- बेटी (1986), औरत तेरी यही कहानी (1988), घर- परिवार (1991), फूलवती (1991), दोस्ती की सौगंध (1993), मेघा (1996), दीवाना हूं पागल हूं (1998) और भोजपुरी फ़िल्म गंगा जईसन माई हमार (2004), पंडित जी बताई ना बियाह कब होई (2005), प्रेमशक्ति, राम-बलराम (2007), माई बाप (2007), रसिकबलमा (2007) और हमार सइयां हिंदुस्तानी (2007) इनकी उल्लेखनीय फिल्में हैं।

मुंबई में रहते हुए भी इन्होंने बिहार-झारखंड और पश्चिम बंगाल से विशेष जुड़ाव रखा। इनकी तीन पुत्री में दो की शादी हजारीबाग में हुई। उनके समधी हजारीबाग के पूर्व जिप अध्यक्ष ब्रजकिशोर जायसवाल ने उनके निधन पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त करते हुए उनकी आत्मा की शांति की कामना की।

