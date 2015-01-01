पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हजारों लोग गोशाला परिसर पहुंचे:जूलजुल गोशाला में सादगी से गोपाष्टमी मेला, कोरोना को लेकर नहीं लगे स्टॉल

हजारीबाग22 मिनट पहले
जुल्जुल हजारीबाग स्थित गोशाला में सादगी के साथ गोपाष्टमी मेला आयोजित किया गया। गौशाला का संचालन करने वाली कलकत्ता पिंजरापोल सोसायटी ने इस बार कोरोना के कारण लोगों को आमंत्रित नहीं किया था। मनोरंजन और खाने पीने की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई थी। इसके बाद भी शहर से गो सेवा की भावना के साथ लोग गौशाला पहुंचे। दोपहर बाद हजारों लोग गोशाला परिसर पहुंचे।

गायों को गो ग्रास के रूप में गुड़ और चोकर खिलाकर गो सेवा किया। गौशाला परिसर स्थित श्री कृष्ण मंदिर में पुजारी ने पूजा अर्चना कर मेले की औपचारिक शुरूआत किया। शहर में रहनेवाले मारवाड़ी समुदाय के लोग गोपाष्टमी में गोशाला पहुंचकर गायों को भोजन करते हैं। गाय के भोजन के लिए दान करते हैं। फिलहाल गोशाला में दुग्ध उत्पादक गायों को मिलाकर लगभग 600 गोवंश हैं।सोसायटी के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सुमेर सेठी ने बताया कि कोविड को देखते हुए इस वर्ष गौशाला परिसर में किसी भी तरह का मेले का आयोजन नहीं किया गया।

हर साल आनेवाले गोभक्त पूर्व के वर्षों की आए ओर गो सेवा किया। गौशाला ऐसे ही गो सेवकों के आर्थिक सहयोग से संचालित है। मेला परिसर पहुंचे राकेश गुप्ता ने कहा कि हमलोग शहर में रहते हैं। गाय नहीं पल पाते। दूध जरूर इस्तेमाल करते हैं। हमारी भावना गो माता के जुड़ी है। ऐसे अवसर पर गाय को चारा खिलाकर अच्छा लगता है।

सोसाइटी से दिनेश खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि गोशाला लाभ कमाने वाली संस्था नहीं है इसमें दूध देने वाली गायों के साथ ब्रेड लाचार बीमार गोवंश को भी रखा जाता है पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा को हत्या निषेध कानून के तहत पकड़े गए गोवंश को भी यही आसरा मिलता है। गौशाला में साल भर गोसेवा होती है मेला के अवसर पर सहायक के लोगों को गाय की सेवा करने का अवसर मिलता है।

