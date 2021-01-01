पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:बिना मेयर की उपस्थिति के हजारीबाग नगर निगम का 150 करोड़ का बजट पास

हजारीबागएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बैठक स्थगित कर चली गई मेयर रोशनी तिर्की, बोलीं- बिना समय और अनुमति लिए बुलाई गई बैठक
  • 15वें वित्त से 17.50 करोड़ स्वीकृत

हजारीबाग नगर निगम बोर्ड की बैठक सोमवार को सूचना भवन सभागार में हुई इसमें नगर निगम का वार्षिक बजट को सदस्यों ने ध्वनिमत से पारित कर दिया। आज की बोर्ड बैठक डिप्टी मेयर राजकुमार लाल की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इस बैठक में लगभग 150 करोड़ का बजट पास किया गया। बैठक में नगर निगम के बजट 2021-22 को संपुष्टि प्रदान की गई। इस अवसर पर नगर आयुक्त समेत वार्ड पार्षद, अभियंता, नगर प्रबंधक तथा अन्य कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे। जानकारी के अनुसार इसके पूर्व बैठक स्थल पर मेयर राेशनी तिर्की भी उपस्थित थी।

लेकिन बैठक आरंभ होने पर वह यह कहते हुए वहां से चली गई यह बैठक उनकी (मेयर की) अनुमति के बगैर बुलाई गई है। बैठक बुलाने और उसका समय निर्धारित करने में मेयर की सहमति आवश्यक है मगर इस बैठक में इस बात का पालन नहीं किया गया है, इसलिए वे इस बैठक को स्थगित करती हैं। बैठक से मेयर के उठकर चले जाने के बाद वार्ड पार्षदों की राय से उप महापौर की अध्यक्षता में बैठक जारी रखने का फैसला लिया गया। बताया गया है कि निगम के तैयार बजट काे नगर विकास विभाग में 27 जनवरी तक जमा करना अनिवार्य था और उसके लिए बोर्ड की संपुष्टि भी जरुरी थी।

