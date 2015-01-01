पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईएमए की हड़ताल:मेडिकल कॉलेज व निजी अस्पताल से बिना इलाज कराए लाैटे सैकड़ों मरीज

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • चिकित्सकों ने मानवता के आधार पर गंभीर मरीजों को ट्रामा सेंटर और ओपीडी में इलाज भी किया

हजारीबाग जिले में शुक्रवार को चिकित्सकों के हड़ताल पर चले जाने का असर दिखा। आयुष चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी में छूट देने के विरोध में इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के आह्वान पर चिकित्सक हड़ताल पर रहे। इसका असर हजारीबाग मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल से लेकर निजी अस्पतालों में भी दिखा। हजारीबाग मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी सेवा जारी रही। ट्रामा सेंटर में चिकित्सक मौजूद रहे लेकिन वार्डों में सिर्फ एक बार चिकित्सक का राउंड हुआ। आईएमए हजारीबाग शाखा के सभी सदस्य चिकित्सक हड़ताल पर रहे। इस कारण सैकड़ों मरीजों को अस्पताल से बिना इलाज कराए वापस लौटना पड़ा। एक्सरे, सीटी स्कैन और पैथोलॉजी जांच की सेवा भी बाधित रही। सिर्फ पुराना रिपोर्ट मरीजों और उनके परिजनों को दिया गया।

चिकित्सकों ने मानवता के आधार पर गंभीर मरीजों को ट्रामा सेंटर और ओपीडी में इलाज भी किया। मगर मरीज ज्यादा और डॉक्टरों की संख्या कम रहने से आम दिनों की तुलना में अस्पताल में मरीजों की ज्यादा भीड़ लगी रही। अस्पताल पहुंचने के बाद दो दर्जन से ज्यादा ऑपरेशन टाल दिए गए। जिन मरीजों को ऑपरेशन की तिथि निर्धारित थी उन्हें अगले दिन आने को कहा गया। टीकाकरण के काम पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ा। चिकित्सकों के हड़ताल के बावजूद मातृत्व एवं प्रसव विभाग में सेवा जारी रही।डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से जनरल मेल वार्ड, महिला और बच्चा वार्ड में भर्ती मरीजों को चिकित्सीय सलाह नहीं मिल पाई। डॉक्टरों ने वार्ड का विजिट नहीं किया।

