वीकली रिव्यू:अपराध खत्म करने के लिए अभियान तेज करें : डीजीपी

हजारीबाग6 घंटे पहले
  • नशा के खिलाफ भी अभियान चलाने का निर्देश

डीजीपी एमबी राव ने मंगलवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से वीकली रिव्यू किया। इसमें हजारीबाग रेंज के डीआईजी एबी होमकर के साथ रेंज के सभी जिले के एसपी जुड़े हुए थे। इनमें हजारीबाग एसपी कार्तिक एस भी शामिल थे। वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से पुलिस मुख्यालय से जुड़े हजारीबाग रेंज के डीआईजी अमोल बेनू कांत होमकर, हजारीबाग एसपी कार्तिक एस के साथ डीजीपी ने अपराध नियंत्रण पर जारी अभियान की समीक्षा की।

वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के बाद डीआईजी होमकर ने बताया कि पुलिस मुख्यालय से अपराध नियंत्रण और नक्सल गतिविधियों की समीक्षा की गई। हजारीबाग रेंज के सभी एसपी को अपराध नियंत्रण को लेकर कठोर कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया गया है। नक्सलियों के हर मूवमेंट पर नजर रखते हुए उनके खिलाफ ऑपरेशन तेज और कंटिन्यू करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

कहा गया कि कोयला और बिजली उत्पादन क्षेत्रों में उग्रवादी संगठन रंगदारी या लेवी को लेकर किसी कारोबारी और अधिकारी पर दबाव नहीं बना पाए इसके लिए विशेष सूचना तंत्र विकसित कर प्रतिबंधित संगठनों पर नजर बनाए रखें। डीआईजी ने बताया कि हजारीबाग, रामगढ़, चतरा कोडरमा, गिरिडीह जिले के एसपी को नशा और नक्सलियों के खिलाफ अभियान तेज करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

महिला अपराध के मामले सामने आने पर कठोर कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया गया है। सभी एसपी को महिला मामलों में ढिलाई नहीं बरतने का निर्देश दिया गया है। यदि ऐसे मामले आते हैं तो आरोपियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

