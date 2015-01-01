पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:25 नवजातों की माैत के कारणाें की जांच कर रिपोर्ट दें- डीसी

हजारीबाग5 घंटे पहले
  • जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की बैठक, स्वास्थ्य सुविधा बढ़ाने के साथ समन्वय से काम करने का निर्देश

समाहरणालय सभागार में बुधवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक उपायुक्त आदित्य कुमार आनंद ने की । बैठक में चाइल्ड हेल्थ की समीक्षा करते हुए नवजात शिशुओं की बढ़ती मृत्यु दर पर चिंता जताते हुए नवम्बर तक 25 नवजात शिशुओं की मृत्यु के मामले में जांच कर मृत्यु के कारणों का प्रतिवेदन देने का निर्देश दिया गया। समीक्षा के क्रम में सरकारी अस्पतालों में उपलब्ध स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के बावजूद किस परिस्थिति में जच्चा-बच्चा को निजी अस्पतालों में स्थानान्तरित किया जा रहा है। साथ ही निजी नर्सिंग होम से क्रिटिकल स्थिति होने पर शिशुओं के सदर अस्पताल में रेफर किए जाने के मामलों पर उपायुक्त ने वैसे अस्पतालों को चिन्हित कर कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया। वहीं शिशुओं के ब्रेस्ट फीडिंग की सुविधा को लेकर सभी अस्पतालों में उचित व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया।

जिला में संचालित कुपोषण उपचार केन्द्रों (एमटीसी) पर उपलब्ध सुविधाओं को वास्तविक लाभुकों तक पहुंचाने के लिए कार्ययोजना में सुविधाजनक बदलाव लाने के लिए निदेशित करते हुए उपायुक्त ने कहा कि एमटीसी में कुपोषित बच्चे इलाज के लिए आये इसके बजाय कुपोषितों के घर तक एमटीसी की सुविधा दिलाने का प्रयास करें। उपायुक्त ने पूरक पोषाहार योजना के तहत नये पूरक पोषाहार केन्द्र के लिए नया भवन चिन्हित करने तथा एएनएम को सम्बद्ध करने का प्रस्ताव देने का निर्देश सिविल सर्जन को दिया। जिले में संचालित संपूर्ण टीकाकरण अभियान के लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 75 प्रतिशत उपलब्धि पर असंतोष जताते हुए उपायुक्त ने समन्वय बनाकर लक्ष्य का शतप्रतिशत हासिल करने का निर्देश दिया।

