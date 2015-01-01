पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:अपार्टमेंट को कचरा कंपाेस्टिंग यूनिट बनाना अनिवार्य, सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक करें प्रतिबंधित

हजारीबाग3 घंटे पहले
  • नगर आयुक्त ने अपार्टमेंट के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक कर दिया निर्देश

नगर आयुक्त नगर निगम हजारीबाग की अध्यक्षता में शहर के विभिन्न अपार्टमेंट के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ हजारीबाग परिसदन में मंगलवार को बैठक आयोजित की गई। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 को देखते हुए यह बैठक बुलाई गई थी। जानकारी के अनुसार बैठक में नगर आयुक्त माधवी मिश्रा ने अपार्टमेंट के प्रतिनिधियों को निर्देश दिया कि सभी अपार्टमेंट में कचड़ा निष्पादन करने के लिए कंपाेस्टिंग यूनिट बनाना अनिवार्य होगा। सभी अपार्टमेंट में यह संदेश लिखा होना चाहिए कि यहां सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक का प्रयोग पूर्णतः प्रतिबंधित है।

नगर आयुक्त द्वारा निर्देश दिया गया कि सभी अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाले प्लास्टिक को एक जगह संग्रहण कर उनका निष्पादन करेंगे या निष्पादन करने के लिए निगम की गाड़ी को दिया करेंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त इस बैठक के माध्यम से नगर आयुक्त द्वारा बिल्डरों को निर्देश दिया गया कि वे नक्शे के अनुरूप ही अपार्टमेंट का निर्माण करे तथा वहां कचड़ा निष्पादन कंपाेस्टिंग यूनिट, रेनवॉटर हार्वेस्टिंग तथा पार्किंग की समुचित व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करेंगे। नक्शे के विपरीत निर्माण होने या उसमे विचलन पाए जाने पर निगम विधिसंवत कार्यवाही करेगा। बैठक में नगर प्रबंधक राजीव रंजन तथा टाउन प्लानर विनीता खलको के अलावा कई अपार्टमेंट के प्रतिनिधि उपस्थित थे।

