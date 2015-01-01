पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सराहनीय:राज्य में जल संरक्षण की दिशा में बेहतर काम करने वाले हजारीबाग के जन जागरण केंद्र काे मिला राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार

हजारीबाग4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नई दिल्ली में आयोजित वेबिनार में उप राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने की पुरस्कार की घोषणा

जल संरक्षण तथा प्रबंधन (वाटर वाॅरियर) के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने को लेकर हजारीबाग के जन जागरण केन्द्र को राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार में प्रथम स्थान मिला। जल शक्ति मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार के द्वारा द्वितीय राष्ट्रीय जल पुरस्कार कार्यक्रम का आयोजन वेबिनार के माध्यम से 11 नवम्बर, 2020 को नई दिल्ली में किया गया था। नई दिल्ली में आयोजित वेबिनार के माध्यम से देश भर के कई राज्यों के ग्रामीण विकास विभागों के प्रतिनिधि, जिले के उपायुक्त, जल के क्षेत्र से जुड़े विशेषज्ञ, जल शक्ति मंत्रालय सहित अन्य मंत्रालय के अधिकारीगण, छात्र-छात्राएं, सहित कई सरकारी एवं गैर सरकारी संगठनों के प्रतिनिधि ऑनलाइन जुड़े हुए थे।

इस वेबिनार कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि उप राष्ट्रपति वैंकैया नायडू सहित जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत मौजूद थे। कार्यक्रम के पश्चात जनजागरण केन्द्र के सचिव संजय कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि जल शक्ति मंत्रालय भारत सरकार से पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों बिहार, पश्चिम बंगाल, झारखण्ड, ओडिशा एवं छत्तीसगढ़ में जल संरक्षण एवं प्रबंधन (वाटर वारियर) के क्षेत्र में झारखण्ड के जन जागरण केन्द्र, हजारीबाग को प्रथम पुरस्कार दिया गया। केंद्र ने राज्य के कोडरमा, हजारीबाग, धनबाद, बोकारो, रांची, खूंटी आदि जिलों के गांव का पानी गांव में, खेत का पानी खेत में संरक्षित करने के निमित बेहतर कार्य किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि इन विभिन्न जिलों में जल संरक्षण के विभिन्न अवयवों जैसे तालाब निर्माण, कुआं निर्माण, टीसीबी, बैट आदि के माध्यम से लगभग 811 करोड़ लीटर जल संचित किया गया।

जिससे भूमिगत जल में बढ़ोतरी, सिंचाई की सुविधा, पशुओं के पीने का पानी सालों भर उपलब्ध हो पाया है। वहीं मछलीपालन एवं अन्य जल संबंधी कार्यों को करने के लिए बढ़ावा मिला है। यह कार्य जन जागरण केन्द्र के संस्थापक स्व रामेश्वर सिंह के मार्गदर्शन पर संभव हो पाया है। मौके पर जिला ग्रामीण विकास अभिकरण की निदेशक उमा महतो ने जन जागरण केन्द्र की पूरी टीम को जल संरक्षण तथा प्रबंधन (वाटर वारियर) के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने को लेकर राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार में प्रथम स्थान मिलने पर बधाई देते हुए कहा कि इस पुरस्कार के मिलने से केन्द्र ही नहीं बल्कि जिला एवं राज्य का नाम भी देशभर में रौशन हुआ है। इस अवसर पर मनरेगा डीपीओ अनुजा राणा, तकनीकी विशेषज्ञ अंजना एक्का, अजय कुमार निदेशक जन जागरण केन्द्र, नरेश ठाकुर, भूपेंद्र उपाध्याय, संजय गोप, राकेश कुमार, अमित कुमार, सीताराम मेहता, विभिन्न सदस्य सहित मीडिया प्रतिनिधि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें