पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नक्सलियों के उत्पात से ग्रामीण दहशत में:सड़क निर्माण कंपनी में लगे जेसीबी में लगाई आग, चालक की पिटाई

हजारीबागएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना पटरियापानी से चेंगदाग तक साढ़े 5 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क निर्माण कार्य के बीच हुई।
  • नक्सलियों की इस कार्रवाई के बाद घटनास्थल के आसपास के ग्रामीण दहशत में हैं
  • घटनास्थल बड़कागांव थाना क्षेत्र से लगभग 25 किलोमीटर दूर जंगल में स्थित है

बड़कागांव थाना क्षेत्र आंगो पंचायत में सड़क निर्माण कंपनी में लगे दो जेसीबी को नक्सलियों ने आग के हवाले कर दिय। इससे जेसीबी जलकर राख हो गई। नक्सलियों ने दोनों जेसीबी ड्राइवर की पिटाई भी की। वहीं, नक्सलियों की इस कार्रवाई से ग्रामीण दहशत में हैं। घटना की सूचना के बाद पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

घटना पटरियापानी से चेंगदाग तक साढ़े 5 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क निर्माण कार्य के बीच हुई। घटनास्थल बड़कागांव थाना क्षेत्र से लगभग 25 किलोमीटर दूर जंगल में स्थित है। सड़क का कार्य मेसर्स विजय प्रसाद द्वारा कराया जा रहा है। माना जा रहा है कि ठेकेदार से लेवी की मांग की गई थी। इससे इंकार करने पर घटना को अंजाम दिया गया।

नक्सली 20 की संख्या में थे और हथियार से लैस थे। अचानक जंगल से सामने सड़क निर्माण स्थल पर आए और सभी को बंधक बना एक किनारे पर कर दिया। इसके बाद जेसीबी को फूंक दिया। आग लगाने के बाद भी करीब 20 मिनट तक नक्सली वहीं जमे रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें