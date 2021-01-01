पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:दो केंद्रों में 100 लोगों को लगाई गई काेराेना वैक्सीन

हजारीबाग5 घंटे पहले
  • 1981 हेल्थ वर्कर को अब तक लग चुका है टीका

हजारीबाग जिले के दो टीकाकरण केंद्र में मंगलवार को काेराेना का टीका लगाया गया। इसमें शेख भिखारी मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल टीकाकरण केंद्र में 40 जबकि एचजेडबी आरोग्यम हॉस्पिटल में वहां के 60 कर्मियों को टीका दिया गया। इस प्रकार मंगलवार को कुल 100 लोगों को कोविड-19 का टीका पड़ा। कोविड-19 वैक्सीन टीकाकरण अभियान के तहत जिले में अब तक कुल 1981 कोरोना वारियर्स हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका दिया जा चुका है।

इनमें शेख भिखारी मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल टीकाकरण केंद्र में 518, विष्णुगढ़ सीएचसी में 607, बड़कागांव सीएचसी में 134, बरही में 145, बरकट्ठा में 49, केरेडारी में 57, इचाक में 30, कटकमसांडी में 18 चुरचू में 22, चौपारण में 50, सदर सीएचसी में 40, एचजेडबी आरोग्यम हॉस्पिटल में 171 और श्रीनिवास हॉस्पिटल में 140 लोगों को टीका दिया जा चुका है।

