खेल:बीपीएल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में खरांटी चैलेंजर और असजद इलेवन ने अपने- अपने मैच जीते

बड़कागांवएक घंटा पहले
क्रिकेट खेलते खिलाड़ी।

आईपीएल के तर्ज पर बीपीएल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में रविवार को दो मैच खेला गया। दोनों मैच बादम बीएमसी ग्राउंड में खेला गया ।पहला मैच खरांटी चैलेंजर्स और बलिया जगुआर के बीच खेली गई खरांटी चैलेंजर्स टॉस जीतकर पहले बैटिंग करते हुए 12 ओवर में 116 रनों का स्कोर खड़ा किया। खराटी चैलेंजर्स की ओर से भीम प्रसाद ने शानदार बल्लेबाजी करते हुए महज 34 बॉल में 59 रनों की पारी खेली। वहीं विपक्षी बलिया जगुआर की पूरी टीम 111 वें ओवर में मात्र 87 रनों पर ऑल आउट हो गई ।

बलिया जगुवार 29 रनों से मैच हार गई। वहीं दूसरी मैच असजद इलेवन सिरमा एवं पिपराडीह मार्गदर्शन के बीच खेली गई ।पिपराडीह टॉस जीतकर बैटिंग करते हुए 12 ओवर में मात्र 68 रन बना पाया। बाद में बैटिंग करते हुए असजद ऐलेवन ने अपने मात्र 2 बल्लेबाज को खोकर आठ विकेट से मैच में जीत दर्ज की असजद ऐलेवन की ओर से टीम कैप्टन बाबू ने मैथ के सातवें ओवर में अंतिम 3 गेंदों में 3 छक्के लगाकर अपनी टीम को जीत दिला दी।

