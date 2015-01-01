पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लॉकडाउन का असर:कई अधिवक्ता के पास बच्चे की फीस राशन और किराया देने के पैसे भी नहीं

हजारीबाग23 मिनट पहले
  • व्यवहार न्यायालय के कामकाज प्रभावित रहने से आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे हैं अधिवक्ता

(कृष्ण कांत सिंह) कोरोना संकट के चलते हजारीबाग व्यवहार न्यायालय के अधिकतर अधिवक्ताओं की आर्थिक स्थिति खराब हो गई है। स्थिति यह है कि उनके पास स्कूल में देने के लिए बच्चे के फीस,व राशन के लिए भी पैसे नहीं है। बीते 21 मार्च से अदालत में नियमित सुनवाई नहीं होने से ऐसी स्थिति उत्पन्न हुई है। अधिवक्ताओं को रोजमर्रा के खर्चे जुटाना मुश्किल हो गया है। परिवार चलाने वाले वकीलों को घर का खर्चा चलाना मुश्किल हो गया है।

कोरोना कॉल में व्यवहार न्यायालय के 11अधिवक्ताओं की मृत्यु भी हो चुकी है । कई अधिवक्ताओं के पास तो इलाज के लिए पैसे भी नहीं थे । सबसे अधिक गंभीर स्थिति नए अधिवक्ताओं की है । जिनके पास पुराना कोई केस नहीं है और वे सीनियर अधिवक्ताओं पर निर्भर रहा करते हैं ।

अधिवक्ताओं का कहना है, कि जब शहर में सभी सरकारी दफ्तर, बाजार, दुकान, धार्मिक स्थल, मौल खुल चुके हैं, तो कोर्ट की नियमित सुनवाई क्यों नहीं हो सकती ।हजारीबाग व्यवहार न्यायालय में लगभग एक हजार अधिवक्ता है। एक अधिवक्ता पर औसतन यदि चार परिवार भी निर्भर हैं, तो इस हिसाब से चार हजार परिवारों पर आर्थिक संकट का छाया अभी मंडरा रहा है। अधिवक्ता के परिवार तंगी में है।

कर्ज के बोझ से दब चुकी हूं : ममता श्रीवास्तव

व्यवहार न्यायालय के अधिवक्ता ममता श्रीवास्तव कहती है कि बीते आठ महीनों से व्यवहार न्यायालय में कामकाज ठप होने से आर्थिक स्थिति चरमरा गई है। बहुत दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। किसी तरह घर चल रहा है। ऑनलाइन बच्चों की पढ़ाई होने से उनका फीस भी भरनी है , स्थिति यह है कि कर्ज के बोझ में दब चुकी हूं। एनसीबी पीपी रमेश सिंह कहते हैं कि सरकार को अधिवक्ताओं को इस माली हालत से निजात दिलाने के लिए कोई ठोस कदम उठाने की जरूरत है।

स्टेट वेलफेयर से अधिवक्ताओं को कोई सहायता नहीं मिलने से हो रही है सदस्यों को परेशानी : अध्यक्ष

इधर बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष मिथिलेश कुमार सिन्हा उर्फ मन्ने कहते हैं कि लॉकडाउन के अंतर्गत अधिवक्ताओं को कोई सरकारी सहायता नहीं मिली। स्टेट वेलफेयर से भी कोई सहायता की घोषणा अब तक नहीं की गई । राज्य बार काउंसिल भी अधिवक्ताओं की सहायता के लिए आगे नहीं आया। हम लोगों ने बार वेलफेयर से डेढ़ सौ अधिवक्ताओं को लॉकडाउन के अंतर्गत तीन हजार रुपए की राशि की सहायता इस शर्त पर दी थी कि होली दशहरा में मिलने वाली सहायता में इस पैसे की कटौती होगी।

कोराना संकट मे नियमित सुनवाई कोर्ट में नहीं होने से अधिवक्ताओं पर आर्थिक संकट का बोझ पड़ा है।उधर कई अिधवक्ताओं ने कहा कि कहा कि ऐसी स्थिति बरकरार रही तो आने वाले समय में अधिवक्ताओं की आर्थिक स्थिति दिनोंदिन खराब होती चली जाएगी, और वे कर्ज के बोझ में दबते चले जाएंगे। हमारे पास कोई दूसरा विकल्प भी नहीं है कि हम दूसरा कोई काम करें। सरकार को भी इसपर ध्यान देने की जरूरत है।

