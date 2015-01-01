पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:निगम क्षेत्र में 1.22 करोड़ की लागत से बनेगा विवाह भवन

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • नागरिक सुविधा मद से छह योजनाअों का जल्द निकाला जाएगा टेंडर, 14वें वित्त की राशि से निर्माण

हजारीबाग नगर निगम क्षेत्र में 14वें वित्त आयोग से उपलब्ध राशि ने निगम क्षेत्र में विवाह भवन का निर्माण होगा । एक करोड़ 22 लाख 93 हजार 200 की प्राक्कलित राशि ने निगम क्षेत्र के वार्ड न 16 में इसका निर्माण होना है । इसके लिए नगर निगम वेबसाइट पर निविदा का प्रकाशन करने जा रही है । उसी के साथ 14वें वित्त से ही वार्ड नं 31 में आरसीसी नाली व नाली को स्लैब से ढंकने की योजना का टेंडर भी निकालने जा रहा है । स्लैब के साथ नाली निर्माण की योजना 54 लाख 72 हजार 100 रुपए की है ।

जबकि निगम क्षेत्र में नागरिक सुविधा मद से भी छह योजनाओं का टेंडर निकालकर कार्य कराया जाना है । नगर आयुक्त द्वारा दी गई जानकारी के अनुसार वार्ड नं 10 में देवांगना चौक से नवीन सिन्हा के घर तक तथा नजरुल रहमान के घर से इज्रायल अंसारी के घर तक स्लैब के साथ आरसीसी नाली का निर्माण होना है । इस योजना की प्राक्कलित राशि 19 लाख 99 हजार 500 रुपये है । वार्ड नंबर 12 में गांधी मैदान पूरब 05 नंबर गली में सुनील कुमार के घर से आरबी सिंह लॉज होते हुए सतीश गिरिजा तक राधे सिन्हा के घर से राजकुमार सिंह एवं उमाकांत के घर से प्रदीप सिंह के घर तक स्लैब के साथ आरसीसी नाली का निर्माण की योजना 19 लाख 95 हजार 100 की है । वार्ड नंबर 21 मेें निजाम खान के घर से मुख्य नाला तक स्लैब कवर के साथ आरसीसी नाली का निर्माण होना है । इस योजना की प्राक्कलित राशि 19 लाख 99 हजार है । वार्ड नंबर 29 अंतर्गत हरिनगर रोड में अम्बेदकर चौक में मथुरा प्रसाद के घर से अनुप चंद्रा तथा भुवनेश्वर मोदी के घर से अर्जुन मोदी के घर तक आरसीसी नाली बनाया जाना है । यह योजना भी 19 लाख 99 हजार 300 रुपये की है।

