स्वीकृति:खान परिषद के भवन में बनेगा निगम का प्रशासनिक ऑफिस

हजारीबाग3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर विकास विभाग ने दी स्वीकृति, निगम की ओर से डीपीआर बनाने के लिए जुडको को लिखा गया

हजारीबाग नगर निगम के नए प्रशासनिक भवन के निर्माण की मंजूरी नगर विकास विभाग, झारखंड सरकार ने दी है। खान परिषद के जर्जर हो चुके पुराने कार्यालय भवन को गिराकर जी प्लस 6 मंजिला प्रशासनिक भवन बनाने की योजना है। सरकार की स्वीकृति मिलने पर अब निगम की ओर से भवन निर्माण का डीपीआर बनाने के लिए जुडको को लिखा जा रहा है। नगर आयुक्त माधवी मिश्रा ने मंगलवार को खान परिषद कार्यालय भवन परिसर सहित निगम क्षेत्र में स्थित उन स्थलों का भ्रमण कर मुआयना किया जहां नगर निगम हजारीबाग के द्वारा जहां 15वीं वित के लिए बड़ी योजनाओं का निर्माण होना है।

इस क्रम में सरकारी बस स्टैंड, टैक्सी स्टैंड, खिरगांव टैक्सी स्टैंड, चतरा बस स्टैंड आदि जगहों के साथ-साथ नगर निगम की बन रही 40 दुकानों का भी निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने संवेदक को अति शीघ्र कार्य पूर्ण कर नगर निगम को हैंड ओवर करने का निर्देश दिया। इसी क्रम में सरकारी बस स्टैंड की खाली पड़ी जमीन एवं खान परिषद के बगल में खाली पड़े पुलिस मेस के स्थल को नगर निगम में देने के लिए उपायुक्त को पत्र लिखकर आग्रह किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा नगर आयुक्त के द्वारा चिस्तिया मोहल्ला में अनुपयोगी पड़े स्लॉटर हाउस का निरीक्षण किया गया, वहां खाली पड़े जगह पर विवाह भवन बनाने के लिए कनीय अभियंता को निविदा आमंत्रित करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

