पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निरीक्षण:ट्रेड लाइसेंस नहीं लेने पर मटन व चिकन की दुकानें होंगी सील

हजारीबागएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर आयुक्त ने किया दुकानों का निरीक्षण, लाइसेंस बनवाने का दिया निर्देश

हजारीबाग नगर निगम क्षेत्र में बिना ट्रेड लाईसेंस के मटन और चिकेन के दुकान चल रहे हैं। इस बात को नगर आयुक्त माधवी मिश्रा ने खुद औचक निरीक्षण में पकड़ा। जबकि झारखंड नगर पालिका अधिनियम 2011 की धारा 455(1) के तहत नगरपालिका क्षेत्र में किसी भी व्यवसाय को चलाने के लिए ट्रेड लाइसेंस का होना अनिवार्य है। बताया गया है कि गुरुवार को नगर आयुक्त द्वारा अटल चौक स्थित मीट दुकान तथा मीट मॉल का औचक निरीक्षण किया गया।

इसमें ट्रेड लाईसेंस तथा साफ सफाई की जांच की गई। किसी भी दुकान में दिशा निर्देशों का अनुपालन संतोषजनक नहीं पाया गया। किसी भी दुकान का ट्रेड लाइसेंस नहीं बना था, काला शीशा नहीं लगा था, साफ-सफाई नहीं थी। तत्काल रितिका प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के सुपरवाइजर को बुलाकर सभी का ट्रेड लाइसेंस बनाने का निर्देश दिया गया। निर्देश दिया गया कि जो दुकानदार ट्रेड लाइसेंस नही बनाते है उनकी दुकानों को सील कर दिया जाएगा। नगर भ्रमण के दौरान नगर आयुक्त द्वारा शहीद निर्मल महतो पार्क का निरीक्षण किया गया एवं पार्क का साफ-सफाई एवं अन्य कार्य के लिए आवश्यक निर्देश दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें