बैठक:जिले की नई मतदाता सूची में जुडेंगे 18-19 साल के 1.07 लाख युवाओं के नाम

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • मतदाता पुनरीक्षण को लेकर जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह उपायुक्त ने की बैठक, विभिन्न पार्टियों के प्रतिनिधि, निर्वाचक निबंधन पदाधिकारी हुए शामिल

समाहरणालय स्थित सभागार में जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह उपायुक्त आदित्य कुमार आनंद ने शुक्रवार को मतदाता सूची विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम–2021 को लेकर विभिन्न राजनीतिक पार्टियों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक की। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने कहा कि 18 एवं 19 वर्ष आयु वर्ग के मतदाताओं को जिनमें विशेष रूप से महिलाओं के पंजीकरण पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्तमान अभियान के दौरान 18-19 आयु वर्ग के 01 लाख 07 हज़ार 753 को जोड़े जाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित है।

उन्होंने लिंग अनुपात एवं मतदाता जनसंख्या अनुपात में विशेष रूप से सुधार करने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही मतदाता सूची में अन्य तरह की त्रुटियों को सुधार कर त्रुटिरहित मतदाता सूची तैयार किया जाएगा। उन्होने कहा कि वर्तमान में जिले के बरकट्ठा, बरही, माण्डू व हज़ारीबाग विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल मतदाताओं की संख्या 13,70,145 है। इसमें 20-बरकट्ठा विधानसभा में 33,2,044 मतदाता, 21-बरही विधानसभा में 283329 मतदाता ,24-मांडू विधानसभा में 379205 मतदाता एवं 25-हज़ारीबाग़ विधानसभा में 375567 मतदाता सूचीबद्ध है।

