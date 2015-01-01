पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीमा कर्मचारियों ने किया प्रदर्शन:मजदूर विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ 26 नवंबर को देशव्यापी हड़ताल

हजारीबाग6 घंटे पहले
बीमा कर्मचारी संघ हजारीबाग मंडल के कर्मचारियों द्वारा अखिल भारतीय बीमा कर्मचारी संघ के आह्वान पर निवर्तमान सरकार के मजदूर विरोधी, किसान विरोधी एवं छात्र विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ 26 नवंबर को देशव्यापी हड़ताल के समर्थन में द्वार प्रदर्शन का आयोजन किया गया।

द्वार प्रदर्शन के दौरान बीमा कर्मचारी संघ हजारीबाग मंडल के महासचिव महेंद्र किशोर प्रसाद ने बताया कि सरकार की दमनकारी तथा पूंजीवाद समर्थित नीतियों के खिलाफ 09 श्रम संगठनों को देशव्यापी हड़ताल करने पर मजबूर कर दिया।

हड़ताल के उद्देश्यों में निजीकरण का विरोध बेरोजगारी का निदान, महंगाई पर नियंत्रण तथा श्रम कानूनों में बदलाव का विरोध शामिल है। इस द्वार प्रदर्शन में सुमीत कुमार सिन्हा, जगदीश मित्तल, विवेक सहाय, मदन पाठक, बबन कुमार, नेली मिंज, पूनम कुजुर, राम बिलास गोप, जितेंद्र मोहन मिश्रा, मनीष प्रताप, रविंद्र कुमार, गगन खान, प्रतिभा लकड़ा, नीलू मिश्रा आदि ने शिरकत की।

