बच्चे की तस्वीर दिखा कराई गई पहचान:नक्सलियों का नेटवर्क खंगालने हजारीबाग पहुंची एनआईए, डॉक्टर से दो घंटे पूछताछ

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
चिकित्सक के इंतजार में थाना में खड़े एनआईए इंस्पेक्टर।
  • कनहरी रोड स्थित एक निजी विद्यालय में उग्रवादी के बच्चे की पढ़ाई की एनआईए ने ली जानकारी

शहर में हार्डकोर नक्सलियों के नेटवर्क तलाशने एनआईए की टीम मंगलवार को सुबह हजारीबाग पहुंची। जहां सदर थाना की पुलिस की मदद से एक चिकित्सक से नक्सली के बारे में जानकारी ली, वहीं उग्रवादी के बच्चे के पढ़ाई के सिलसिले में डिटेल जानकारी लेने कनहरी रोड स्थित एक निजी विद्यालय भी गई। टीम ने इंद्रपुरी रोड में क्लीनिक चलाने वाले एक चिकित्सक को भी सदर थाने में बुलाकर पूछताछ की। जहां उग्रवादी के बच्चे की तस्वीर दिखा कर उसकी पहचान कराई गई।

इसके लिए बजाप्ते संबंधित लोगों को एनआईए ने नोटिस किया। सदर पुलिस के माध्यम से पहले उन्हें नोटिस भिजवाया गया फिर नोटिस के आधार पर वे सदर थाना पहुंचे। टीम में शामिल एक डीएसपी, एक इंस्पेक्टर स्तर के पदाधिकारी और दो कांस्टेबल शामिल थे। उन्होंने लगभग दो घंटे तक सदर थाना में रहकर चिकित्सक से डिटेल जानकारी ली। प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक पूछताछ में एक हार्डकोर उग्रवादी के बच्चे के जन्म और इलाज के बारे में जानकारी ली गई।

डॉक्टर ने बताया- दो साल पहले आए हर मरीज की जानकारी रख पाना संभव नहीं

डॉ बीके सिंह ने बताया कि उनके यहां प्रतिदिन दर्जनों लोग अपने बच्चे के इलाज के लिए आते हैं। मरीजों से नाम पता पूछकर इलाज किया जाता है। मरीज और परिजन का क्या पेशा है। उनका बैकग्राउंड क्या है। इलाज के दौरान सारा डिटेल्स लेना संभव नहीं है। मरीज का इलाज कर जान बचाना पहली प्राथमिकता होती है। दो साल पहले कब कौन इलाज कराने आया इसका डिटेल्स रखना संभव नहीं है।

एनआईए ने कनहरी रोड स्थित एक निजी विद्यालय पहुंच कर प्राचार्य से उक्त बच्चे के नामांकन को लेकर जानकारी ली। बताया जाता है कि प्रतिबंधित टीपीसी संगठन के एक उग्रवादी ने अपना नाम छिपाकर गार्जियन का नाम बदल अपने बच्चे का नामांकन उस विद्यालय में करवा लिया है।

चिकित्सक और एक काेयला व्यवसायी से चल रही है पूछताछ

सूत्र के मुताबिक उक्त चिकित्सक और मिशन रोड स्थित विवेकानंद स्कूल चौक के पास एक कोयला व्यवसायी से पहले भी प्रवर्तन निदेशालय की टीम पूछताछ कर चुकी है। उग्रवादियों से संबंध को लेकर हजारीबाग के दर्जनों ठेकेदार और व्यापारी एनआईए की राडार पर है। ऐसे में एनआईए की टीम का हजारीबाग पहुंचना टेरर फंडिंग की ओर संकेत करता है।

