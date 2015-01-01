पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अन्नदाता की परेशानी:पैक्सों में धान की खरीदारी नहीं, हजारीबाग से 125 ट्रक बाहर भेजने की हो रही है तैयारी

कटकमदाग38 मिनट पहले
बाहर भेजने के लिए हजारीबाग रेलवे स्टेशन के पास खड़े धान लदे ट्रक और बड़गांव में लोड किया जा रहा धान।
  • 12 से 15 रुपए प्रति किलो के िहसाब से बिचौलियों को धान बेच रहे हैं किसान
  • पैक्सों में बेचने पर किसानों को 20.50 रुपए प्रति किलो की दर से सरकार करती भुगतान
  • इस वर्ष जिले में धान की हुई है बंपर पैदावार, कई किसानों ने कर्ज लेकर की है खेती, हो रही परेशानी

सरकार की ओर से किसानों के धान की खरीदारी को लेकर पैक्सों को अबतक कोई आदेश नहीं मिल पाया है। नतीजतन किसान ओने-पौने दामों में धान बेचने को विवश हैं। हजारीबाग जिले के विभिन्न प्रखंडों में बिचौलियों के माध्यम से धान की खरीदारी की जा रही है। करीब सवा सौ ट्रक में लदे धान को बाहर भेजने की तैयारी हो रही है। इसके लिए हजारीबाग टाउन स्टेशन पर एक रैक की बुकिंग भी की गई है। इसमें दो ठेकेदार शामिल हैं।

एक हजारीबाग के एमएस जायसवाल वाइल कंपनी व दूसरा एक बाहर के ठेकेदार की कंपनी का शामिल है। बताते चलें कि सरकार द्वारा प्रत्येक वर्ष किसानों के धान खरीदारी को लेकर समर्थन मूल्य निर्धारित की जाती है। पिछले वर्ष के मुताबिक साधारण धान का समर्थन मूल्य 20 रुपए 50 पैसे प्रति किलो निर्धारित किया गया था। जिसमें केंद्र सरकार की ओर से 18 रुपए 68 पैसे शेष राज्य सरकार की ओर से दिया गया था।

इस वर्ष भी समर्थन मूल्य इतना ही होने की संभावना है। धान की खरीदारी विभिन्न पैक्सों के माध्यम से की जाती है। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन की ओर से पैक्सों का चयन किया जाता है। लेकिन इस वर्ष अब तक यह प्रक्रिया नहीं हो पाई है। इस वर्ष धान की अच्छी उपज हुई है। लेकिन कोरोना के कारण आर्थिक दौर से गुजर रहे किसान धान को बेचने विवश हैं।

किसानों की मजबूरी का फायदा उठा रहे हैं बिचौलिया

कहा जा रहा है कि इस वर्ष धान की अच्छी उपज हुई है लेकिन किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति खराब होने का फायदा बिचौलियों को मिल रहा है। बड़े-बड़े ठेकेदार के माध्यम से गांव के बिचौलिया तबके के लोग किसानों के धान 12 से 15 रुपए प्रति किलो खरीदारी कर ले रहे हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि पैसा नगद मिलने के कारण ही वे कम दामों में धान बेचने को मजबूर हैं। पैक्स में नगद न मिलने के अलावा काफी परेशानी होती है।

बड़कागांव में क्रय केंद्र नहीं, बिचौलिया हावी

बड़कागांव में समय पर पैक्स भवनों में धान क्रय केंद्र नहीं खुलने के कारण बिचौलिया किसानों पर हावी दिख रहे हैं। प्रखंड के कई पंचायतों में बिचौलिए ओने पौने दाम में धान की खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। बिचौलिया किसानों से मात्र 11 रुपए किलो धान की खरीदारी कर रहे हैं वही सरकार के द्वारा किसानों के लिए बोनस समेत 20 रुपए 50 पैसे प्रति किलो कि दर निर्धारित की गई है।

जल्द आदेश आएगा, संयम रखें किसान: इस संदर्भ में पीएम से पुरस्कृत किसान सलगावां निवासी इंद्रनारायण कुशवाहा ने कहा कि किसान संयम रखें। इस वर्ष अच्छी धान की उपज हुई है इसका लाभ उठाएं। सरकार से आदेश आने वाला है। उसके बाद ही निर्धारित समर्थन मूल्य पर ही धान की बिक्री करें।

