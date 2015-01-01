पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का मिजाज:अभी ठंड से राहत नहीं, अगले 5 दिनाें में 11 से 14 डिग्री रहेगा न्यूनतम तापमान

हजारीबाग3 घंटे पहले
पुराना बस स्टैंड के पास ठंड में कंबल ओढ़ सोया रिक्शा चालक।
  • ठंड में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या में हो सकती है बढ़ोतरी
  • प्रशासन ने भी सतर्कता बरतने का जारी किया है निर्देश, मास्क जरूर लगाएं

देर से आई ठंड अब लोगों को कंपकपाने लगी है। मौसम का मिजाज भी बदल रहा है। ठंड अब दरवाजे पर दस्तक दे चुकी है। सुबह होते ही कोहरा छा जाता है। लोग अब ठंड से बचने के लिए गर्म कपड़े पहनने लगे है। यही स्थिति पिछले पांच दिनों से बनी हुई है । पिछले 21 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री रहा। इस दिन अधिक ठंड पड़ी । इसी तरह 20 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस, न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया।

22 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 8 डिग्री, 23 नवंबर को अधिकतम 23 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान रहा। हालांकि 24 नवंबर को थोड़ी राहत मिली अधिकतम तापमान 24 और न्यूनतम 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

वहीं 25 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस न्यूनतम 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस, 26 तारीख को अधिकतम 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस, न्यूनतम 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस, 27 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 21 डिग्री, व न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री, 28 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री, 29 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान में 11 डिग्री रहने का अनुमान है। इधर मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार आगे ठंड और बढ़ने की संभावना है।

ठंड के कारण लोगों को हो रहे हैं सर्दी और जुकाम

ठंड के कारण लोगों को सर्दी और जुकाम हो रहे हैं। बच्चे और बूढ़ों को परेशानी बढ़ी है। घर में किसी को भी खांसी सर्दी होने की आहट होते ही परिजन परेशान हो जाते हैं। उन्हें काेरोना का डर सताने लगता है। हालांकि जिले में कोरोना के नए मरीज मिलने कम हो गए हैं, लेकिन संक्रमण की रफ्तार थोड़ी बढ़ी है। ऐसी आशंका जताई जा रही है कि ठंड में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है। इधर प्रशासन ने भी ठंड को लेकर सतर्कता बरतना शुरू कर दिया है।

लोगों को लगातार मास्क लगाने की हिदायत दी जा रही है। लगातार चेकिंग लगाए जा रहे हैं। जो मास्क नहीं पहन रहे हैं उन्हें आर्थिक दंड देने के साथ-साथ चेतावनी भी दी जा रही है। विंटर वेब जैसी स्थिति बनने पर और इससे निपटने के लिए नई रणनीति पर विचार विमर्श किया जा रहा है। इधर त्योहार का सीजन रहने और अचानक ठंड बढ़ने से स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ-साथ आम लोग भी चिंतित है। ठंड बढ़ने से रिक्शा चालकों को परेशानी बढ़ी है। उन्हें कंपकपाती ठंड में ही रात गुजारनी पड़ती है।

ठंड से सिकुड़ सकती है खून की नली, बढ़ जाता है बीपी का खतरा : डॉ विजय शंकर

ठंड के कारण खासकर बुजुर्गों को खून की नली सिकुड़ सकती है। ऐसे में ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ने व हार्ट अटैक का भी डर रहता है। इस संबंध में शहर के प्रसिद्ध चिकित्सक डॉ विजय शंकर नारायण सिंह ने कहा कि अधिकतर लोगों को ठंड में ही लकवा मारने का डर रहता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि ठंड में लोगों को विटामिन सी की आवश्यकता अधिक पड़ती है। इस सीजन में आंवला व धनिया पत्ता का चटनी सेवन करना चाहिए। जिंक और विटामिन सी की गोली भी लिया जा सकता है। सुबह शाम लोगों को ठंड से बचने की जरूरत है। खासकर बुजुर्गों और बच्चों को अधिक सावधानी की जरूरत पड़ती है।

