निर्देश:होल्डिंग टैक्स नहीं देनेवाले बड़े बिल्डिंग, होटल और हॉस्पिटलों को जारी की जाएगी नोटिस

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • नगर आयुक्त ने की निगम के राजस्व संग्रहण संबंधी बैठक, दिए निर्देश

परिसदन भवन के सभागार में नगर आयुक्त माधवी मिश्रा ने राजस्व संग्रहण संबंधी समीक्षात्मक बैठक की। सर्वप्रथम होल्डिंग टैक्स से संबंधित चर्चा हुई , जिन सरकारी कार्यालय ने अपना स्वकर मूल्यांकन नहीं कराया है उन्हें नोटिस जारी करने का आदेश दिया गया। इसके अतिरिक्त अन्य बड़े बिल्डिंग, होटल, हॉस्पिटल, जो होल्डिंग टैक्स नहीं दे रहे हैं उन्हें भी नोटिस जारी करने का आदेश दिया गया। जिन लोगों के सैफ का पता नहीं चल रहा है या वहां पर उपलब्ध नहीं पाए जा रहे हैं, वहां के टैक्स कलेक्टर को विस्तृत तथा अद्यतन प्रतिवेदन उपलब्ध कराने को कहा गया ।

जिन लोगों ने ट्रेड लाइसेंस नहीं बनवाया है या जो बनवाना नहीं चाह रहे हैं उन्हें छठ पूजा तक ट्रेड लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए रितिका इन्फोटेक प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के प्रतिनिधि को कहा गया । इसके बावजूद भी वे ट्रेड लाइसेंस नहीं बनवाते हैं तो उनकी दुकानों को छठ पूजा बाद सील करने की प्रक्रिया को आरंभ करने का आदेश दिया गया। इसके अतिरिक्त जलकर संबंधित विषय पर भी चर्चा हुई । जो नागरिक वाटर यूजऱ चार्ज नहीं दे रहे हैं उन्हें भी नोटिस जारी कर शुल्क जमा करने का आदेश दिया गया । नगर आयुक्त द्वारा अन्य सैरात बनाने का आदेश दिया गया तथा जिन सैरात से शुल्क नहीं आ रहा है उन्हें टैक्स कलेक्टर को सख्ती से वसूलने का आदेश दिया गया । नगर आयुक्त द्वारा मीट दुकानों के लिए जमीन चिन्हित करने के लिए नगर प्रबंधक फरहत अनिसी को आदेश दिया गया ताकि निगम क्षेत्र की सारी मीट दुकानों को एक ही जगह व्यवस्थित कर लगाया जा सके। बैठक के अंत में नगर आयुक्त ने सभी पदाधिकारियों कर्मचारियों तथा संपूर्ण शहर वासियों को दीपावली तथा छठ पूजा की शुभकामनाएं दी।

