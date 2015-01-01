पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंपिंग:विभावि में प्री रिपब्लिक डे परेड के लिए एनएसएस कैडेट का सलेक्शन कैंप

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • विश्वविद्यालय स्तर से चयनित केडेट सेंट्रल के आगरा में होने वाले सलेक्शन कैंप में भेजे जाएंगे

विनोबा भावे विश्वविद्यालय हजारीबाग के एनएसएस समन्वय कार्यालय ने प्री रिपब्लिक डे परेड सलेक्शन कैंप आयोजित किया। विश्वविद्यालय स्तरीय सलेक्शन कैंप में हजारीबाग चतरा गिरिडीह और रामगढ़ जिले के स्नातक कॉलेजों में संचालित एनएसएस इकाई के 65 कैडेट शामिल हुए। विश्वविद्यालय स्तर से चयनित केडेट सेंट्रल के आगरा में होने वाले सलेक्शन कैंप में भेजे जाएंगे। आगरा के कैंप से चयनित प्रतिभागी रिपब्लिक डे परेड 2021 में शामिल होंगे। चयन के लिए पहुंचे प्रतिभागियों में से बालकों के लिए पंद्रह सौ मीटर और बालिकाओं के लिए 1000 मीटर की दौड़ आयोजित की गई। इसके बाद प्रतिभागियों के एक्टिविटी डायरी का आकलन किया गया। प्रतिभागियों के सांस्कृतिक विधाओं में निपुणता की भी जांच की गई।

संस्कृतिक विधाओं में निपुणता का भी अंक विद्यार्थियों के चयन में अहम होता है। कैडेट की डायरी में उसके साल भर की गतिविधियों को देखा जाता है।विश्वविद्यालय स्तरीय चयन समिति में विनोबा भावे विश्वविद्यालय के प्रतिकुलपति प्रो अजित कुमार सिन्हा, छात्र कल्याण संकाय अध्यक्ष डॉ इंद्रजीत कुमार, एनसीसी अधिकारी लेफ्टिनेंट डॉ शत्रुघ्न पांडेय, सांस्कृतिक विधा विशेषज्ञ डॉ फ्रांसिस्का कुजूर, विभावि राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना प्रकोष्ठ की कार्यक्रम समन्वयक डॉ जॉनी रूफीना तिर्की शामिल थी।

चयन शिविर में 2018 के गणतंत्र दिवस परेड प्रतिभागी पुरूषोत्तम कुमार व बनवारी मंडल का विशेष योगदान रहा।चयन शिविर के आयोजकों में डॉ खेमलाल महतो, लक्ष्मी सिंह, डॉ शरदेंदु नीरज, डॉ कामना राय, सरिता सिंह, ईवा सिन्हा सहित अमन हेंब्रम, शशिकांत, रंजन अंजू ठाकुर, आकाश लोहरा, विकास पांडे सोनू कुमार, राहुल कुमार ने सहयोग किया। विश्वविद्यालय स्तर पर आज हुए चयन का रिजल्ट जारी नहीं किया गया है।

