विवाद:एनटीपीसी अपने कन्वेेयर बेल्ट रोड पर कोयला लोड गाड़ियां चलाएगी

कटकमदागएक घंटा पहले
  • विधायक ने सुलटाया ग्रामीणों व एनटीपीसी के बीच का विवाद, घंटों वार्ता के बाद समझौता

सदर विधायक मनीष जायसवाल ने कुसुंभा के ग्रामीणों और एनटीपीसी के बीच कुसुंभा पथ में आए दिनों कोयला ट्रांसपोर्ट में लगी गाड़ियों के परिचालन से बढ़ रही सड़क दुर्घटना के मामले और प्रदूषण को लेकर उत्पन्न हुए विवाद को दो दिनों की मशक्कत के बाद सोमवार को सुलटा दिया। कुसुंभा टेप्रो ऑफिस के समक्ष आंदोलनरत ग्रामवासियों व एनटीपीसी के पदाधिकारियों के बीच विधायक की अध्यक्षता में वार्ता हुई। वार्ता में ग्रामीणों और एनटीपीसी के बीच समझौता हुआ। जिसके बाद विगत 30 घंटे से यहां आंदोलन कर रहे ग्रामीणों ने अपना आंदोलन समाप्त किया। 30 घंटे से खड़े वाहनों की ट्रांसपोर्ट शुरू हुई।

यह समझौता सदर विधायक मनीष जायसवाल की अध्यक्षता में एनटीपीसी पकरी-परियोजना के सीनियर मैनेजर विभूति नारायण सिंह, कटकमदाग बीडीओ सह प्रभारी सीओ जितेंद्र कुमार मंडल, कटकमदाग थाना प्रभारी विपिन कुमार यादव, कटकमदाग प्रमुख अशोक यादव, कुसुंभा मुखिया गणेश तुरी, कटकमदाग विधायक प्रतिनिधि अजय साहू सहित करीब 200 ग्रामीणों की उपस्थित में हुई। समझौता में ग्राम कुसुंभा स्थित टेप्रो ऑफिस से लेकर कन्वेयर रोड टीपी-10 होते हुए कोयला लोड गाड़ियां बानादाग साइडिंग ले जाकर खाली कराने, रेलवे अंडर ब्रिज से लेकर टेप्रो ऑफिस कुसुंभा तक एनटीपीसी के द्वारा आगामी 60 दिनों के निर्धारित समय सीमा में रोड डिवाइडर बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया। ताकि हाईवा के द्वारा हो रहे कोयला ट्रांसपोर्ट एवं ग्रामीणों के आम रास्ते के लिए सड़क को दो भागों में बांटा जा सकें। यहां किए जाने वाले पक्का डिवाइडर की ऊंचाई 3 फीट रहेगी एवं पब्लिक के लिए 12-15 फीट का रास्ता बनाया जाएगा।

मौके पर सदर विधायक मनीष जायसवाल ने कहा कि एक ही सड़क पर कोयला ट्रांसपोर्ट और आम लोगों का आवागमन होने से टकराव की स्थिति हमेशा उत्पन्न होती थी। जिसे ध्यान में रखते हुए ग्रामीणों के आग्रह पर मैंने एनटीपीसी से उनके वैकल्पिक कन्वेयर बेल्ट के पथ का अपने ट्रांसपोर्ट के लिए उपयोग करने को कहा था। इसके बाद आज ग्रामीणों और एनटीपीसी के बीच हुए समझौता में यह निर्णय लिया गया। एनटीपीसी अपने कन्वेयर बेल्ट पथ पर लोड गाड़ियां ट्रांसपोर्ट करेगी जबकि आम पथ को दो भागों में बांटा जाएगा। जिसमें एक भाग में कंपनी की खाली गाड़ियां चलेगी वहीं दूसरी तरफ आम लोग सुरक्षित आवागमन और परिवहन कर सकेंगे। इसके अलावा स्थानीय लोगों को रोजगार से जोड़ने का भी विधायक ने एनटीपीसी अधिकारी विभूति नारायण सिंह से अपील की। मौके पर एनटीपीसी अधिकारी प्रवीण अखाैरी, कुमार सौरव, संगीता सेल्स के विनय नेमानी, स्थानीय विनोद प्रसाद, राजू यादव, सुरेन्द्र यादव सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद रहे।

