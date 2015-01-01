पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीसी ने कहा:दुर्घटना वाले ब्लैक स्पॉट का निरीक्षण करें

हजारीबाग6 घंटे पहले
  • सड़क सुरक्षा पर जिला स्तरीय बैठक में ट्रैफिक नियम का पालन नहीं वालों से फाइन वसूलने का निर्देश

सड़क सुरक्षा की समीक्षा बैठक मंगलवार को समाहरणालय सभागार में बरही अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी ताराचंद कुमार की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। मौके पर एसडीओ बरही द्वारा हजारीबाग जिले के चिह्नित 14 दुर्घटना वाले ब्लैक स्पॉट पर निरंतर स्थल निरीक्षण कर कारणों व उसका समाधान करने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रैफिक पुलिस नियमित चेकिंग अभियान चलाकर ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों पर कार्रवाई करें साथ ही ओवरस्पीडिंग वाले वाहनों पर फाइन लगाकर जुर्माना वसूलेंं।

उन्होंने कहा की वैसे ब्लैक स्पॉट पर संबंधित विभाग के साथ संयुक्त रूप से सुधार के लिए समन्वय बनाकर कार्य करें। वही राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के निर्माण के दौरान सड़क सुरक्षा के प्रति जागरुकता के लिए पर्याप्त सावधानी बरतने के लिए साइन बोर्ड, साइनेज व सुरक्षा व्यवस्था सहित लोगों को जागरुक करते हुए दुर्घटना की संभावना को कम करने का प्रयास करें इसके लिए जरूरी है कि एनएचएआई, थाना, रोड सेफ्टी कोर्डिनेशन बनाकर दुर्घटना स्थलों के कारणों व समाधान के लिए ठोस कार्रवाई करें।

ब्रेथ एनालाइजर का करें प्रयाेग

उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले मोटर वाहनों पर नियम के तहत आवश्यक कार्रवाई करें और लाइसेंस निलंबन की कार्रवाई करें। प्रमुख चौक चौराहों पर चेकिंग अभियान लगाएं ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव को रोकने के लिए जगह-जगह पर ब्रेथ एनालाइजर का प्रयोग करें। सड़कों पर अतिक्रमण दुर्घटना का एक प्रमुख कारण है इसके लिए उसके ऊपर भी विशेष कार्य करने की जरूरत है। बैठक में जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी, ट्रैफिक इंस्पेक्टर, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के अभियंता, सड़क सुरक्षा टीम व अन्य मौजूद थे।

