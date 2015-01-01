पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:गैस टैंकर की चपेट में आने से वृद्ध की माैत, 5 घंटे जाम

बरकट्ठा2 घंटे पहले
  • बरकट्ठा स्थित हीरो शोरूम के पास घटी घटना

बरकट्ठा प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित हीरो शोरूम के पास जीटी रोड पर बरही की ओर से आ रही तेज गति से एक गैस टैंकर ने एक व्यक्ति को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। इस दुर्घटना में बंडासिंघा निवासी 65 वर्षीय प्रयाग साव की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना से आक्राेशित ग्रामीणों ने जीटी राेड काे पांच घंटे तक जाम कर दिया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही ग्रामीण और बरकट्ठा के पूर्व विधायक जानकी प्रसाद यादव घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे और सड़क जाम कर मृतक के आश्रितों के लिए मुआवजा की मांग करने लगे। जाम व घटना की सूचना पाकर बरही अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी कुमार ताराचंद, डीएसपी मनीष कुमार, बरकट्ठा पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर निलिन मरांडी पहुंच कर उग्र ग्रामीणों को समझने का प्रयास किया।

मृतक की पत्नी करनी देवी ने बरकट्ठा थाना में आवेदन देकर कहा कि सिक्सलेन निर्माण कार्य करने वाली कम्पनी के तरफ से सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था नही किया गया तथा मेरे पति की मौत कम्पनी के लापरवाही के कारण हुई है। बरही एसडीओ कुमार ताराचंद ने कहा कि मृतक की आश्रित को सरकारी सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने और सड़क निर्माण कम्पनी के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने सड़क जाम हटा लिया। मौके पर स्थानीय मुखिया बसंत साव, पूर्व मुखिया राजकुमार नायक, भाजपा नेता बटेश्वर मेहता, बरकट्ठा मंडल अध्यक्ष टुकलाल नायक, बेडोकला मंडल अध्यक्ष भोला प्रसाद, पूर्व अध्यक्ष रीतलाल प्रसाद, मो. खलील अंसारी, अनिल कुमार आज़ाद, शमीम अंसारी, किशोर साव आदि माैजूद थे।

