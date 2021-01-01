पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:वनपाल की सीधी नियुक्ति का विरोध, प्रोन्नति से भरने की मांग

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • संघ राज्यव्यापी आंदोलन करने के लिए बाध्य होगा, जिसकी संपूर्ण जवाबदेही वन प्रशासन की होगी

झारखंड राज्य अवर वन सेवा संघ, प्रदेश इकाई के आह्वान पर हजारीबाग इकाई ने वनरक्षियों की उपस्थिति में प्रस्तावित वनपाल संवर्ग नियमावली 2020 का विरोध जताया। विरोध में अपर प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक एवं निदेशक प्रसार वानिकी, उत्तरी छोटानागपुर एवं पलामू, हजारीबाग क्षेत्रीय मुख्य वन संरक्षक, हजारीबाग, वन संरक्षक सहित वन प्रमंडल पदाधिकारियों को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया।

संघ ने उक्त पत्र के माध्यम से पदाधिकारियों को अवगत कराया कि वनपाल के पद पर सीधी नियुक्ति के लिए झारखंड राज्य संवर्ग नियमावली 2020 बनाई जा रही है, जो वर्तमान में कार्यरत वनरक्षियों के हितों के विरुद्ध है। जिस नियमावली के तहत 2017 में वनरक्षियों की नियुक्ति हुई है, उसमें प्रावधान किया गया है कि वनपाल के शत-प्रतिशत पद प्रोन्नति से भरे जाएंगे। इसलिए संघ मांग करती है कि वनपाल के पद पर सीधी नियुक्ति करने की बजाय शत-प्रतिशत पद को वर्तमान समय में कार्यरत वनरक्षियों के प्रोन्नति से ही भरा जाए। अन्यथा संघ राज्यव्यापी आंदोलन करने के लिए बाध्य होगा, जिसकी संपूर्ण जवाबदेही वन प्रशासन की होगी।

