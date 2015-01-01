पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:स्टॉक के बाद भी मरीजों को नहीं मिलती दवा, जेनरिक की जगह डॉक्टर लिखते हैं महंगी दवाई, बाहर से लेने की सलाह

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • शेख भिखारी मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में डीडीसी ने की जांच
  • डीसी ने गठित की है 3 सदस्यीय जांच टीम, डीडीसी, सुपरिटेंडेंट और सीएस हैं शामिल, पानी निकासी का पता नहीं और किया जा रहा नाली निर्माण

शेख भिखारी मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल हजारीबाग में लगातार कुव्यवस्था की शिकायत मिलने के बाद डीडीसी अभय कुमार सिन्हा शुक्रवार को हॉस्पिटल में जांच करने पहुंचे। उन्होंने 10:30 से 2:30 बजे तक लगातार 4 घंटे तक पूरे हॉस्पिटल का जायजा लिया और भौतिक रूप से जांच किया। उन्होंने कहा कि लगातार मिल रही शिकायतों को लेकर उपायुक्त के द्वारा 3 सदस्यीय टीम का गठन किया गया है । जिनकी अध्यक्षता वे खुद कर रहे हैं। जबकि टीम में हॉस्पिटल के सुपरिटेंडेंट डॉ एसके सिन्हा और सिविल सर्जन डॉक्टर संजय जयसवाल को रखा गया है। जांच के बाद डिटेल रिपोर्ट उपायुक्त को सौंपा जाएगा। इधर इस जांच पर सवाल उठाते हुए भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता बटेश्वर प्रसाद मेहता ने इस जांच पर सवाल उठाया है कि जिनके संस्थान में खामियों की जांच हो रही है उसी संस्थान के अधिकारी को जांच टीम का सदस्य बनाया गया है ऐसे में जांच की विश्वसनीयता पर सवाल उठता है। यह वास्तव में कुव्यवस्था को दूर करने के लिए जांच हो रही है या जांच के नाम पर खानापूर्ति? कहा है कि इसकी जांच उच्च स्तरीय निगरानी समिति से कराई जाए।

डॉक्टरों और कर्मियों की कमी से स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर पड़ रहा है असर : अस्पताल प्रबंधन

मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में मरीजों को मिल रही सुविधा और दुर्व्यवहार की शिकायत डीसी आदित्य कुमार आनंद तक पहुंचने के बाद शुक्रवार को डीसी के निर्देश पर डीडीसी अभय कुमार सिन्हा जांच करने अस्पताल पहुंचे। डीडीसी ने सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय में बैठकर जहां कई फाइलों को खंगाला उसके बाद मेल वार्ड, फिमेल वार्ड,बच्चा वार्ड, ओपीडी, ट्रामा सेंटर, स्टोर पहुंच कर कई जानकारियां ली। निरीक्षण के दौरान इस बात का भी खुलासा हुआ कि स्टोर में दवा रहने के बावजूद मरीजों को दवा नहीं दी जाती है। जबकि पुर्जा में डॉक्टर सस्ती जेनेरिक की जगह महंगी दवा अभी भी लिख रहे हैं।निरीक्षण के बाद डीडीसी ने बताया कि मरीजों को सुविधा और दुर्व्यवहार को लेकर डीसी ने अस्पताल की पूरी व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण करने का निर्देश दिया है। निरीक्षण के बाद जांच रिपोर्ट डीसी को सौंप दी जाएगी। इस बात की भी जांच की गई है कि मरीजों को समय पर चिकित्सा और भोजन उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है या नहीं। अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से डॉक्टरों की कमी की बात कही गई है। अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की कमी को स्वास्थ्य सेवा में बाधा का कारण बताया गया है।

निरीक्षण के दौरान महिला और बच्चा वार्ड में मरीज से ज्यादा परिजन दिखे।अस्पताल प्रबंधन को इस पर रोक लगाने को कहा गया है। बाजार में सस्ती दवा जेनेरिक उपलब्ध रहने के बावजूद अच्छी कंपनियों की महंगा दवा पुर्जा में लिखे जाने पर उन्होंने संज्ञान लिया है। सभी चिकित्सकों को गरीबों को उपलब्ध कराने सस्ती दवा लिखने का निर्देश दिया गया है। अस्पताल में स्ट्रेचर की कमी के बाबत पूछे जाने पर कहा कि चार हाइड्रोलिक स्ट्रेचर मौजूद है। स्ट्रेचर की कमी की जो शिकायत है। वह अटेंडेंट के शिथिल पड़ जाने के कारण हो सकता है। ऐसे छोटी-छोटी चीजों पर प्रशासनिक नियंत्रण बनाए रखने की सलाह अस्पताल प्रबंधन को दी गई है।अस्पताल परिसर में नाली निर्माण में अनियमितता पर डीडीसी ने खुद सवाल उठाए कहा कि नाली की ढलाई प्राक्कलन और भविष्य को देखते हुए नहीं की गई है। नाली निर्माण में ढलाई इस तरह किया गया है कि बरसात में अस्पताल परिसर में जलजमाव की स्थिति बन सकती है। दोषियों पर उन्होंने कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया है

