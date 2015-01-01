पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्या:पीसीआर के चालक की पत्थर से कूचकर हत्या, ईचाक ब्लॉक के पीछे से मिला शव

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस लाइन में दी गई सलामी, एसपी बोले- जल्द होगी हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी

हजारीबाग पुलिस के पीसीआर में पदस्थापित पीसीआर आठ का पुलिस चालक बीरेंद्र प्रसाद मेहता (36 वर्ष ) की हत्या अपराधियों ने मंगलवार की रात पत्थर से कूच कर व गला दबाकर कर दी गई। शव को ईचाक प्रखंड कार्यालय के पीछे नेशनल पब्लिक स्कूल के सामने कर्बला के पास फेंक दिया। बुधवार की सुबह जब ग्रामीणों की नजर शव पर पड़ी तो इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। देखते ही देखते शव को देखने के लिए आसपास के ग्रामीणों की भीड़ लग गई। इधर सूचना पाकर थाना प्रभारी देवेन्द्र कुमार दल बल के साथ घटना स्थल पहुंचे। पुलिस की वर्दी में नेम प्लेट होने के कारण मृतक के शव की शिनाख्त हो गई। वह मयूरहंड थाना क्षेत्र के ढ़ेबादौरी गांव निवासी नर्सिंग महतो का पुत्र था। मृतक के छोटे छोटे दो बेटे हैं। परिवार में पत्नी पूनम देवी 6 साल का पुत्र चीकू और 4 साल का पुत्र का नाम गोलू है। मृतक का ससुराल इचाक थाना क्षेत्र के चंदा गांव में है। उसके ससुर राधेश्याम मेहता भी पुलिस विभाग में जमादार के पद पर हैं।

वीरेंद्र अपने ससुर के घर दीपू गड़ा में रहकर ड्यूटी कर रहा था। इधर सूचना पाकर एस पी कार्तिक एस भी घटना स्थल पहुंचकर घटना का जायजा लिया। घटना के पहले फोन से बात करने वालों को हिरासत में लेकर पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। वहीं हत्या की घटना को अंजाम देने में प्रयुक्त किया गया बोलेरो को भी पुलिस ने जब्त कर लिया है। पुलिस ने मृतक के दोस्त सोकी निवासी अशोक मेहता को हिरासत में लिया है। बताया जाता है कि अशोक मेहता ने एक जगह पर मुर्गा बनवा कर उसे बुलाकर ले गया था। कहा जा रहा है कि वीरेंद्र दीपूगढ़ा में जमीन का कारोबार भी कर रहा था। हत्या के मामले में इचाक पुलिस ने कांड संख्या 310/ 20 दर्ज करते हुए अशोक मेहता समेत सात लोगों को हिरासत में ले लिया है। बताया गया कि वीरेंद्र 2013 में पुलिस चालक में ज्वाइन किया था। पुलिस मेंस एसोसिएशन के महामंत्री भिखू पासवान ने बताया कि मृतक के साला का कहना है कि रात 10:30 बजे बिरेंद्र के साला से फोन पर बात हुई थी। साला को वीरेंद्र ने कहा था कि मैं आ रहा हूं मेरे साथ कुछ लोग हैं। इस दौरान साला ने कहा भी था कि हम लेने आ जाएं क्या। जिस पर उसने मना कर दिया था। बताया जाता है कि बातचीत के दौरान ऐसा लगा था जैसे कहीं कुछ लोगों के साथ वह खाना खा रहा है। उसके बाद से मोबाइल बंद हो गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें