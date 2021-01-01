पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बीएसएफ जवान के मकान पर हमला करने वाला व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • जवान के पिता और ससुर को बूरी तरह से जख्मी करते हुए तोड़ फोड़ किया और 30 हजार नगद भी ले गए थे

हज़ारीबाग में एक जमीन कारोबारी ने अपने गुर्गों के साथ मिलकर बीएसएफ जवान के घर पर 25 जनवरी की रात धावा बोल दिया था। जहां जवान के पिता और ससुर को बूरी तरह से जख्मी करते हुए तोड़ फोड़ किया और 30 हजार नगद भी ले गए थे।

इस मामले में दर्ज प्राथमिकी का एक नामजद अभियुक्त फरार चल रहे अजीत साव को गुप्त सूचना पर एक ठिकाने से पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है जिसे देर शाम जेल भेज दिया गया, जबकि मुख्य सरगना पंडल यादव फरार चल रहा है पुलिस उसकी तलाश में छापामारी कर रही है। उल्लेखनीय है कि 25 जनवरी की रात जमीन कारोबारी के साथ 10-12 लोगों ने उसके नवनििर्मत मकान पर हमला कर कई लोगों से मारपीट की थी।

