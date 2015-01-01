पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:पेट्रोल पंपकर्मी के हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार करे पुलिस, आश्रितों को मिले मुआवजा

हजारीबाग37 मिनट पहले
  • पेट्रोल पंपकर्मी की हत्या मामले में भाजपा का प्रतिनिधिमंडल मिला एसपी से

हजारीबाग-रांची हाईवे पर डेमोटांड़ स्थित जैन पेट्रोल पंप कर्मी की मंगलवार की रात निर्मम हत्या कर दिए जाने के मामले में भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता बटेश्वर प्रसाद मेहता गुरुवार को अपने प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ हजारीबाग एसपी कार्तिक एस से मुलाकात की। उनके साथ कोडरमा लोकसभा के सांसद प्रतिनिधि भुवनेश्वर पटेल ,हजारीबाग नगर सांसद प्रतिनिधि विनोद कुमार विगन, ईचाक के भाजपा नेता मिठू राम और गौतम नारायण सिंह शामिल थे।

इसके साथ ही श्री मेहता ने इस संबंध में मुख्यमंत्री को भी पत्र भेजकर हत्यारों की अविलंब गिरफ्तारी के साथ-साथ मृतक के आश्रितों को सरकारी मुआवजा प्रदान करने का मांग की है। एसपी से मुलाकात के दौरान सौंपे गए मांग पत्र में कहा है कि इचाक प्रखंड के बरका कला निवासी शिव शरण शर्मा के पुत्र धर्मेंद्र शर्मा जो हजारीबाग रांची पटना रोड स्थित डेमोटांड़ औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में जैन पेट्रोल पंप में कार्यरत थे। उनकी हत्या अपराधियों के द्वारा विगत दिनों कर दी गई।

जिनकी लाश 18 नवंबर को पुलिस को मिली। मृतक के परिजन काफी गरीब परिवार से आते है।इनके घर में धर्मेंद्र शर्मा से ही पूरे घर का जीवन बसर चलता था। इनकी मृत्यु के बाद उनका घर परिवार घोर आर्थिक संकट से जूझने के लिए विवश हो गया है। कहा कि इस संबंध में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री विधायक दल के नेता बाबूलाल मरांडी से भी मुलाकात कर घटनाक्रम की जानकारी दी जाएगी।

