पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पर्व-त्योहार:धनतेरस को लेकर सजी बर्तन की दुकानें, कई ऑफर चल रहे

हजारीबाग3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर में पांच हजार से ज्यादा है बर्तन दुकानें, लॉकडाउन में बिक्री में हुई गिरावट की भरपाई की उम्मीद

धनतेरस को लेकर शहर की बर्तन दुकानें सज चुकी हैं। दुकानों में सामान की कमी नहीं है। कांसा ,पीतल, स्टील, अल्मुनियम, सहित विभिन्न धातुओं से बने बर्तनों का भरमार है। ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए बर्तनों को दुकानों में चमका चमका कर रखा गया है। लाइटिंग की भी व्यवस्था पुरजोर है। शहर में लगभग पांच दर्जन से ऊपर बर्तन की दुकानें हैं। धनतेरस के दिन अधिकतर दुकानों में पैर रखने की भी जगह नहीं होती।

हालांकि इस वर्ष दुकानदारों का मानना है, कि कोरोना महामारी के चलते बर्तनों के बिक्री में कमी आ सकती है। शहर के बर्तन दुकानदारों को पिछले साल भी आशा के मुताबिक बर्तनों की बिक्री नहीं हुई थी। मौसम खराब होने व बारिश होने के चलते धंधा मंदा था। इस वर्ष भी बिक्री को लेकर दुकानदार असमंजस में है। कोरोना काल का साइड इफेक्ट बाजारों में दिखने लगे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें