पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विरोध:हेमंत सरकार पर वादाखिलाफी का आरोप, भाजपाइयों ने फूंका पुतला

हजारीबाग2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुतला दहन भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष कृष्ण सिन्हा के नेतृत्व में हुआ

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शहर के झंडा चौक पर हेमंत सरकार पर वादाखिलाफी के आरोप लगाते हुए पुतला दहन किया। पुतला दहन भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार सिन्हा के नेतृत्व में किया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि झारखंड में हत्या, दुष्कर्म समेत अन्य आपराधिक घटनाएं बढ़ी हैं। आम नागरिक परेशान हैं।भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दीपक प्रकाश की गिरफ्तारी का धमकी देना लोकतंत्र में हिटलर शाही है। इसी के विरोध में भारतीय जनता पार्टी नगर पश्चिमी मंडल के अध्यक्ष के कुमार सिन्हा की अध्यक्षता में पुतला दहन किया गया।

भाजपा नेता व डिप्टी मेयर राजकुमार लाल ने कहा कि झारखंड सरकार द्वारा पिछले 10 महीनों में कोई भी कार्य नहीं किया गया। लोकतंत्र की पूरी धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दीपक प्रकाश को गिरफ्तार की धमकी देना हिटलर शाही है। ऐसी निकम्मी सरकार को जल्द से जल्द इस्तीफा देना चाहिए। भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता दामोदर कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि झारखंड सरकार पिछले 10 महीनों में युवाओं को रोजगार तो दे नहीं सकी पर रोजगार छीनने का पूरा काम किया। पिछले कुछ महीने में कोई बढ़िया काम हुआ तो नहीं पर हत्या, दुष्कर्म की घटनाएं बढ़ गई है। मौके पर केेपी ओझा, महिला मोर्चा की अध्यक्ष रेणुका कुमारी, विनोद झुनझुनवाला मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें