बैठक:निगम के बोर्ड की बैठक में लिए गए निर्णयों की प्रगति की समीक्षा

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • महापौर रौशनी तिर्की की अध्यक्षता में बैठक

नगर निगम की पूर्व में सम्पन्न बोर्ड बैठक में लिये गये निर्णयों के आलोक में कार्य की प्रगति समीक्षा बैठक शुक्रवार को महापौर रौशनी तिर्की की अध्यक्षता में संपन्न हुई । इस बैठक में उप महापौर राजकुमार लाल,नगर आयुक्त माधवी मिश्राा, अभियंतागण तथा अन्य कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे। इस बैठक में बताया गया कि पूर्व में लिये गए सभी निर्णयो का अनुपालन या तो हो चुका है या पूर्ण होने की अवस्था में है ।

सफ़ाई कार्य तथा बिजली से संबंधित आवश्यक सामग्रियों का क्रय हो चुका है । बैठक में बताया गया कि शहर में सफाई कार्य तथा बिजली से संबंधित शिकायतों का निस्तारण त्वरित गति से हो रहा है । पूर्व में किये गए सभी निविदाओं का निस्तारण किया जा रहा है तथा नए कार्यों का कार्येदेश भी निर्गत किया जा रहा है । अंत मे महापौर, उप महापौर तथा नगर आयुक्त द्वारा समस्त शहरवासियों को दीपावली तथा छठ की शुभकामनाएं देते हुए बैठक सम्पन्न हुई ।

