शिकायत:15 नवंबर के बाद नगर निगम हजारीबाग के साथ राइडर कंपनी का इकरारनामा का अवधि समाप्त हो जाएगी

हजारीबाग3 घंटे पहले
  • कर्मचारियों के कथनानुसार जब इसकी शिकायत नगर निगम के अधिकारी के पास करते हैं तो मिलता है आश्वासन

नगर निगम हजारीबाग के आउटसोर्सिंग के सफाई कर्मचारी और ड्राइवर मंगलवार को पुनः अपने दो माह के वेतन भुगतान और ईपीएफ भुगतान नहीं होने को लेकर हड़ताल पर चले गये। कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि 15 नवंबर के बाद नगर निगम हजारीबाग के साथ राइडर कंपनी का इकरारनामा का अवधि समाप्त हो जाएगा। उसके बाद जैसे पूर्व में निर्माण कंपनी और लक्ष्य सिक्योरिटी के मालिकों ने ईपीएफ की राशि और 15 दिन का भुगतान नहीं किया था उसी प्रकार यह कंपनी भी हमारा पैसा लेकर चली जाएगी। कर्मचारियों के कथनानुसार जब इसकी शिकायत नगर निगम के अधिकारी के पास करते हैं तो साफ तौर पर कहा जाता है कि हमारा इकरारनामा कंपनी के साथ है, आप लोग कंपनी से बात करो।

