शिकायत:मेडिकल कॉलेज में दूसरे राज्य की आउटसोर्सिंग एजेंसी के चयन पर संघ ने किया विराेध... कहा-सीएम और स्वास्थ्य सचिव से करेंगे शिकायत

हजारीबाग5 घंटे पहले
  • गुजरात के आवेदन में भी समान भूल, पर राज्य के सभी रिजेक्ट

हजारीबाग मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल आउट सोर्स एजेंसी के चयन को लेकर अक्सर विवादों में रहा है। यही कारण है कि पूर्व में यह मामला हाई कोर्ट तक पहुंच गया था। इस बार भी टेंडर में गड़बड़ी होने की बात सामने आई है। इसे लेकर झारखंड के आउट सोर्स एजेंसी एसोसिएशन के सारे लोग मंगलवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज पहुंचे और मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ एसके सिंह से मिलकर अपनी बातें रखी। कहा कि इसकी शिकायत लेकर हम मुख्यमंत्री और स्वास्थ्य सचिव के पास जाएंगे कि जब मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा है कि 25 करोड़ तक का काम लोकल एजेंसी को दिया जाना है फिर गुजरात की एजेंसी का चयन कैसे कर लिया गया। उन्होंने सवाल उठाया कि टेंडर में समान खामियां पाए जाने के बाद भी एक को सिलेक्ट कर लेना और दूसरे को रिजेक्ट कर देने का आधार क्या है।
स्क्रूटनी में दिल्ली की 1 और झारखंड के 7 एजेंसी को किया गया रिजेक्ट

एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों ने बताया कि दो पार्ट में टेंडर है। मेडिकल कॉलेज के लिए 40 पारा मेडिकल स्टाफ जिसमें प्यून ,कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर आदि शामिल है जबकि मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल के लिए 183 पारा मेडिकल स्टाफ के लिए टेंडर है। इसके लिए मेडिकल कॉलेज के टेंडर में 9 लोगों ने आवेदन किया था ।जबकि हॉस्पिटल के लिए 10 एजेंसी के लोगों ने आवेदन किया है। इनमें 7 लोग झारखंड के हैं और तीन एजेंसी में एक एजेंसी दिल्ली का और दो एजेंसी गुजरात का है। स्क्रूटनी में दिल्ली के एजेंसी को प्रारंभिक मूल्यांकन में ही रिजेक्ट कर दिया गया जबकि झारखंड के सात एजेंसी को रिजेक्ट करते हुए गुजरात की दो एजेंसी एम जी सोलंकी और राज इंटरप्राइजेज एजेंसी का तकनीकी चयन कर लिया गया।

बताया कि चयनित गुजरात के दो एजेंसी का टेंडर तकनीकी चयन के बाद संभवत मंगलवार को खुलने वाला था। लेकिन अब आउट सोर्स एजेंसी एसोसिएशन के द्वारा मामले पर सवाल उठा दिए जाने के बाद तत्काल चयनित एजेंसी का खुलने वाला टेंडर को रोक दिया गया। इस मौके पर एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष बिरसा सिक्योरिटी के मालिक एनके सिंह के साथ कमांडो सिक्योरिटी के नवल सिंह, राइडर के अरुण सिन्हा, शिवा प्रोटेक्शन रांची के राजेश सिंह ,एवरग्रीन एजेंसी के चंदन सिन्हा, बालाजी एजेंसी के आलोक कुमार, बुलफाइटर के मनोज सिन्हा आदि शामिल थे।

