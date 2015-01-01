पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस ने दबाेचा:साेशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक फाेटाे डाल कर ठगी करने वाले सात साइबर अपराधी गिरफ्तार

हजारीबाग9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गिरफ्तार अपराधियों के बारे में जानकारी देते एसपी।
  • बरकट्ठा के गायपहाड़ी के मिडिल स्कूल के पास से इकट्ठा हुए थे सभी अपराधी

हजारीबाग पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर गुरुवार को सात साइबर अपराधियों को साइबर अपराध करते रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पकड़े गए साइबर अपराधी लड़कियों की आपत्तिजनक तस्वीर भेज कर एस्कॉर्ट सर्विस दिलाने के नाम पर पैसे की ठगी कर रहे थे। यह हजारीबाग पुलिस के लिए बड़ी सफलता है।यह जानकारी एसपी कार्तिक एस ने गुरुवार को संवाददाता सम्मेलन में दी।

एसपी ने बताया कि उन्हें गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि बरकट्ठा थाना अंतर्गत गायपहाड़ी मिडिल स्कूल के पास कुछ लड़के इकट्ठा होकर अपने अपने मोबाइल पर व्हाट्सएप के जरिए अवैध रूप से स्कोका एवं ओके ल्यूड सर्विस दिलाने के नाम पर पैसे की ठगी कर रहे हैं। इस सूचना के आलोक में छापेमारी दल का गठन किया गया।

छापेमारी दल ने जब कार्यवाही की उस समय सभी आरोपी व्हाट्सएप के जरिए कुछ व्यक्तियों और लड़कियों की आपत्तिजनक तस्वीर भेज कर एस्कॉर्ट सर्विस दिलाने के नाम पर पैसे की ठगी करते पाए गए। पुलिस ने सभी आरोपियों को हिरासत में ले लिया। जब उनसे पूछताछ की गई।तब उन्होंने अपराध को स्वीकार कर लिया।

सात मोबाइल भी जब्त किया

पकड़े गए आरोपियों में हजारीबाग जिले के बरकट्ठा थाना अंतर्गत कपका निवासी डेगलाल कुमार, सोनू राणा, सूरज राणा, उदय कुमार,मनजीत कुमार, कोडरमा जिले के जयनगर परसाबाद निवासी पवन कुमार ठाकुर के नाम शामिल है। पुलिस ने उनके पास से ठगी मे उपयोग किए जा रहे सात मोबाइल बरामद किया है।

इस कार्रवाई का माॅनिटरिंग एसपी कार्तिक एस खुद कर रहे थे जबकि छापामारी बरही एसडीपीओ मनीष कुमार के नेतृत्व में हो रही थी।छापेमारी दल में प्रोबेशनरी सब इंस्पेक्टर विद्यासागर चौरसिया, सब इंस्पेक्टर प्रशांत कुमार मिश्रा, अजीत कुमार, आरक्षी कलीम अंसारी जितेंद्र कुमार आदि शामिल थे।

