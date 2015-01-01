पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:जिले में क्राइम कंट्रोल और नशा के खिलाफ अभियान तेज करें : डीजीपी

हजारीबाग3 घंटे पहले
  • डीजीपी ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से हजारीबाग रेंज में अपराधमामलों की समीक्षा की

डीजीपी एमबी राव ने सोमवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए हजारीबाग रेंज मैं अपराध नक्सली गतिविधि और नशा के खिलाफ जारी अभियान का रिव्यू किया। डीजीपी सप्ताह के हर सोमवार को राज्य के सभी जिले से अपराध और कार्यवाही की समीक्षा करते हैं। इसी के तहत आज निकली रिव्यू किया। जिसमें हजारीबाग रेंज के डीआईजी अमोल वेणु कांत होमकर, एसपी कार्तिक एस भी शामिल हुए। डीजीपी राव ने हजारीबाग रेंज स्तर पर अपराध नियंत्रण की समीक्षा की। जहां डीजीपी ने हजारीबाग रेंज में क्राइम कंट्रोल के साथ-साथ नशा के विरोध जारी अभियान को और तेज करने का निर्देश दिया। समीक्षा के बाद डीआईजी होमकर ने बताया कि हजारीबाग , चतरा, रामगढ़ गिरिडीह, कोडरमा जिले मे नशा के खिलाफ चलाए जा रहे अभियान की उपलब्धियों पर खुद नजर रख रहे हैं। उक्त सभी जिले के एसपी को शराब, गांजा, ब्राउन शुगर प्रतिबंधित खांसी की दवा कोरेक्स जैसे ड्रग्स के खिलाफ अभियान को और तेज करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

साथ मे जुआरियों पर नकेल कसने ,जुआ अड्डा पर छापेमारी करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को कहा गया है कि जो लोग शराब के कारोबार में बार-बार पकड़े जा रहे हैं। पुलिस की सख्ती के बावजूद बार-बार जुए अड्डे पर नजर आ रहे हैं वैसे लोगों का नाम गुंडा रजिस्टर में दर्ज करें। अंतर जिला बॉर्डर एरिया के जंगलों में नक्सलियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन चलाने, नक्सली एक्टिविटी पर नजर रखते हुए सख्त कार्रवाई करने, नक्सली कॉरिडोर पर नजर बनाए रखने, उनके कुरियर की पहचान करने का निर्देश दिया है। डीजीपी ने स्थान बदल बदल कर वाहन चेकिंग अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया है। महिलाओं से संबंधित मामलों को गंभीरता से लेते हुए एसपी को खुद अनुसंधान करने का निर्देश दिया है। कहा कि प्रकरणों में लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।

