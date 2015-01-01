पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीआईजी ने कहा:नक्सली-उग्रवादी सरेंडर करें या मरने काे तैयार रहें, मददगारों पर भी हमारी नजर

हजारीबाग4 घंटे पहले
एबी होमकर।
  • हजारीबाग रेंज में नक्सलियों और उग्रवादियों के खात्मे के लिए पुलिस ने बनाई रणनीति

(सुबोध मिश्रा) हजारीबाग रेंज में उग्रवादियों को नेस्तनाबूद करने की रणनीति तैयार कर ली गई है। छठ के दिन चतरा के पत्थलगड्डा छठ घाट पर कोयला व्यवसायी को नक्सलियों द्वारा गोली मारे जाने की घटना के बाद डीजीपी एमवी राव के साथ हुई बैठक में योजना तैयार कर ली गई है। उक्त बातें हजारीबाग रेंज के डीआईजी अमाेल वेनुकांत हाेमकर ने कही। उन्होंने बहुत जल्द रेंज में इनकी सक्रियता को समाप्त कर दिया जाएगी।

इनके सारे कॉरिडोर चौक कर दिए गए हैं। कुरियर सिस्टम पर पुलिस नजर बनाए हुए हैं। बहुत जल्द उन्हें नेस्तनाबूद कर दिया जाएगा। इसका संकेत माओवादी जोनल कमांडर आलोक यादव का मारा जाना जैसी सफलता है। यह तो एक प्रारंभिक कार्रवाई है अभी बहुत कुछ रिजल्ट सामने आएंगे। उग्रवादी मुख्यधारा में जुड़े और आत्मसमर्पण नीति के तहत सरेंडर करें अन्यथा मारे जाएंगे। बड़कागांव के जंगल में 4 नवंबर को दिन दहाड़े विकास कार्य में लगे एक संवेदक के दो जेसीबी को जलाने की घटना को माओवादियों ने अंजाम दिया था।

इस मामले में हजारीबाग पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए इस घटना को ऑर्गेनाइज करने वाले दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था जो अभी जेल में हैं। उनसे पुलिस को कई इनपुट मिले हैं। जिसमें नक्सलियों को सपोर्ट करने वाले सफेदपोश या फिर उनके कुरियर के नाम पुलिस के समक्ष आए हैं। उन्हाेंने कहा की सलाखों के पीछे बंद हार्डकोर और जेल से बाहर रह रहे पूर्व हार्डकोर के साथ-साथ उन्हें खाद पानी देने वाले सफेद पोस पर पुलिस निगरानी बनाए हुए है।

डीआईजी ने डीजीपी के वीकली वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से रिव्यू के बाद कहा कि हाल की घटनाओं के बाद उत्तरी छोटानागपुर प्रमंडल के हजारीबाग, चतरा, कोडरमा, गिरिडीह और रामगढ़ जिले में पुलिस उग्रवाद जैसे संगठित अपराध के खिलाफ अभियान को और तेज कर दिया गया है।

सीआईडी और पुलिस के विशेष सूचना तंत्र के माध्यम से उग्रवादियों के हर मूवमेंट का इनपुट लिया जा रहा है। उक्त जिलों में जिला पुलिस बल के नेतृत्व में सीआरपीएफ इंडियन रिजर्व बटालियन जैसे पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स उग्रवादियों के खिलाफ अभियान चला रही है। उग्रवादियों का समर्थन करने वाले स्लीपर सेल पर भी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।

हेलो पुलिस सिस्टम अन्य प्रमंडल के अन्य जिले में भी हाेगा लागू

डीआईजी ने कहा कि डीजीपी के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में महिला सुरक्षा और महिला से जुड़े मामलों में कार्रवाई का भी रिव्यू किया गया। कहा कि हजारीबाग में हेलो पुलिस सिस्टम का प्रयोग सक्सेसफुल रहा है। उसके बहुत अच्छे रिजल्ट आ रहे हैं। अभी और इसका परिणाम का रिव्यू किया जा रहा है।

उसके बाद अन्य जिले में भी इस सिस्टम को इंप्लीमेंट कराया जाएगा। कहा कि महिला अपराध में लापरवाही बरतने वाले पुलिस पदाधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। प्रमंडल के सभी एसपी को यह निर्देश दे दिया गया है। पुलिस मुख्यालय महिला अपराध पर खास नजर रख रही है।

