निर्देश:काेयले का अवैध खनन व परिवहन रोकने काे माफियाओं पर करें कार्रवाई : उपायुक्त

हजारीबाग3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • अवैध कोयला खनन से संबंधित टॉस्क फाेर्स की बैठक में डीसी ने दिया अधिकारियाें काे निर्देश

उपायुक्त आदित्य कुमार आनंद ने मंगलवार को अवैध कोयला खनन व परिवहन रोकने से संबंधित विषय पर काेल ब्लॉक कंपनियों व सम्बन्धित विभागों के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। समाहरणालय सभागार में संपन्न बैठक में अवैध खनन व परिवहन गतिविधियों में संलिप्त माफियाओं पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए खनन, परिवहन विभाग के अधिकारियों को कड़ी कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया।

ज़िला के विभिन्न कोयला खदान के कंपनियों के द्वारा खनन व परिवहन के लिए निर्गत डिस्पैच चालान के अनुपात में कंपनियों के रिटर्न फाइलिंग में दर्ज चालान में काफ़ी अंतर/गैप पाया जा रहा है। इसे देखते हुए कोयला के अवैध कारोबार की आशंका से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। लिहाजा शत-प्रतिशत ऑनलाइन चालान के माध्यम से कोयला की ढुलाई सुनिश्चित करने का निदेश कोयला कंपनियों के प्रतिनिधियों को दिया। साथ ही खनन व परिवहन में प्रयुक्त सभी मशीनों, गाड़ियों का निबंधन, फिटनेस सहित अन्य कागज़ात अप टू डेट सुनिश्चित कर रिकॉर्ड पोर्टेल पर ऑनलाइन कराने का निदेश कंपनियों के प्रतिनिधियों को दिया। बैठक के दौरान अवैध कोयला कारोबार की रोकथाम/अंकुश लगाने के लिए संबंधित खनन, परिवहन, मोटर यान निरीक्षक आदि को कोयला खदान क्षेत्र में जाकर अवैध, गैर निबंधित वाहनों की चेकिंग अभियान चलाने तथा वाहन चालकों, वाहन मालिकों सहित कोयला कंपनियों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने व मोटर वाहन एक्ट प्रावधान के अनुरूप जुर्माना वसूली करने का सख्त निदेश दिया। बैठक में उपायुक्त के अलावा अपर समाहर्त्ता रणजीत कुमार लाल, डीएफओ, खनन अधिकारी, परिवहन अधिकारी, एमवीआई सहित कोयला कंपनियों के प्रतिनिधि उपस्थित थे।

